Nigeria: French Republic Elevates Jihane Kasshanna Dib to Officière Des Palmes Académiques

The Government of the French Republic has elevated Jihane Kasshanna Dib, who hails from Ehden in the Zgharta district of Lebanon, to the distinguished rank of Officière dans l'Ordre des Palmes Académiques, honoring her as one of the leading voices advancing education, culture, and international understanding in Northern Nigeria.

The 2025 promotion celebrates a woman whose influence extends far beyond the classroom, touching communities and inspiring a generation across borders.

The ceremony, held at the Kano Lebanon Club, was presided over by Marc Fonbaustier, Ambassador of France to Nigeria and to ECOWAS. In his remarks, he emphasized the depth of her impact and her unwavering commitment to promoting the French language and educational excellence.

Established in 1808, the Ordre des Palmes Académiques is one of France's oldest and most respected civilian honors, awarded to individuals whose work has significantly enriched education and culture.

The rank of Officière reflects sustained and distinguished service, a standard that mirrors the integrity and reach of her work.

Jihane Kasshanna Dib has strengthened Francophone education across Northern Nigeria, including her leadership of the French Section at Lebanon School in Kano, which she co founded and continues to lead as Principal.

Under her direction, the program has become one of the strongest Francophone educational pathways in the region, opening international opportunities for students and supporting cultural exchange.

Her commitment to higher education is further reflected in her role on the Governing Council of Skyline University Nigeria, where she contributes to the strategic development of one of the region's growing universities.

Beyond academics, she supports community welfare through the Lebanese Consulate Clinic Committee, and as an Ambassador for the National Autism Community in Africa, she promotes inclusion, awareness, and essential support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

At a time when societies are calling for principled leadership, Jihane Kasshanna Dib stands out as a reminder of what dedication and integrity can achieve.

Her path represents what many women, Lebanese, Nigerian, African, and global, look for in an example: a woman who leads with purpose, uplifts others, and uses her voice to serve.

As communities adapt to new challenges, one truth becomes clear: we need many more women like Jihane Kasshanna Dib, voices of strength, balance, and vision, to guide the future.

Her work, highlighted on www.jihaneworld.com, reflects a life devoted to education, service, and the belief that every child deserves the chance to rise.

The recognition from the French Republic affirms not only her professional excellence but her place as an inspiration to women and young leaders who see in her story a model of how commitment and clarity of purpose can transform communities.