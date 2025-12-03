Nigeria: Five Students Win N430,000 in Reading Competition

Five students from four secondary schools in Rivers State, have won N430,000 as prizes in the eighth edition of the Bookville Reading Competition, tagged, "From Page To Greatness."

The competition was organised by a literary organisation that operate through the platform of bookstore and the competition is open to children from the ages 10 to 12, who are passionate about learning beyond the classroom to enable them walk and live in the confidence of their empowered mind and change their thinking.

The winners are; King-David Umoren and Tamunosiemiebi Harmony of Teco Secondary School, Port Harcourt as well as Samuel Odiba of Olive Shoots International School, Port Harcourt, Orafiri Audrey Tamuno of Destiny Field International School, Port Harcourt and Esther Ezi-Wali of Federal Government Girls College Abuloma, Port Harcourt.

While Umoren, who won the first position went home with a plaque, a pack of books, a laptop, cash prize of N150,000, Odiba, who clinched the second position received an award plaque, a tablet, cash prize of N100,000.

Also, Harmony, who won the third position in the competition received an award plaque, a tablet and cash prize of N80,000 while Tamuno and Ezi-Wali, who clinched the fourth and fifth positions, respectively went home with N50,000 each.

All the winners also received back-to-school items and each of them are entitled to 80 hours of French lessons at Alliance Française in Port Harcourt.

In her opening remarks, the convener, Mrs. Nkem Asoka, said the competition seeks to promote reading as a life style among children between the ages of 10 and 12.

Asoka said, "The competition seeks to promote reading as both a life style and idea long activity. It is open to children aged between 10 and 12 years. The competition is not a Spelling Bee but a test of comprehension, critical thinking and most importantly the ability to apply knowledge.

"The competition is not an inter-school contest but focusing on the individual contestants "

"I thank the parents for allowing their children to participate and the coaches and all who helped to prepare the contestants. On behalf of Brookville team, I salute you and I wish success for the efforts you have put in getting the contestants to this point."