Nigeria: Northern Elders Fault Attacks On Matawalle, Says Calls for Resignation Politically-Motivated

The Northern Elders Progressive Group has dismissed renewed calls for the resignation of the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle, describing the calls as "mischievous, exaggerated, and politically driven."

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Coordinator of the group, Yusuf Abubakar, said recent media attacks targeting the minister were part of a broader political manoeuvring within the country's public space, especially as federal security operations continued to record gains nationwide.

Abubakar noted that some commentators attempted to link persistent insecurity in parts of the North-West to alleged shortcomings within the Ministry of Defence.

He argued that such claims ignored the complex nature of Nigeria's security challenges and the significant progress recorded under the current administration.

He emphasised that since assuming office, Matawalle has been instrumental to a series of reforms aimed at revamping defence operations, modernising military capabilities, and strengthening collaboration among security agencies.

According to Abubakar, the minister's role in enhancing joint operations among the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and intelligence services has been central to improving counterterrorism and anti-banditry operations across the country.

He cited the successful rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, coordinated under the minister's supervision, as one of several recent proofs of improved operational synergy.

Similar breakthroughs, he said, have been recorded in the North-East, where more insurgents have surrendered, and in the North-Central, where kidnapping syndicates along major highways in Niger, Kogi, and Kwara States, have been disrupted.

In the South-South, Abubakar noted that intensified maritime patrols have curbed oil theft and protected critical national assets, while operations in the South-East continue to target violent criminal networks.

Focusing on the Northwest, a region previously ravaged by banditry, Abubakar further stated that federal military offensives have increased under Matawalle's watch.

He pointed to coordinated airstrikes, dismantling of bandit camps, and the cutting off of supply routes as evidence of renewed federal commitment.

He added that the minister has also prioritised troop welfare by supporting improved allowances, enhanced logistics, and the deployment of new surveillance technologies such as tactical drones and rapid-response vehicles.

"Many abandoned communities have been restored, farmers are gradually returning to their lands, and intelligence-sharing between local communities and security agencies has improved significantly," Abubakar said.

He attributed rising attacks on the minister to political power tussles within the North-West, insisting that critics should focus on the achievements recorded rather than politicising national security.

Abubakar commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Matawalle and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to key security positions, describing both men as experienced and capable.

"The President who appointed them understands their capacity. Hon. Bello Matawalle remains a central figure in the federal government's security architecture. His efforts are visible across all regions," he said.

The group urged politicians and commentators to avoid inflaming public discourse with "unfounded" criticisms, warning that such narratives could undermine ongoing national security operations.

"As Nigeria continues to confront diverse security threats, what is needed is collaboration, not politicisation," Abubakar added.