Nigeria: Edo Assembly Summons 2baba's Wife Natasha Over Trending Video

3 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Hon. Natasha Irobosa is to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week.

The Assembly said that she has been summoned to defend herself in respect of a case of misconduct levelled against her.

Speaking during plenary, the speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said she is to give an insight into why she is dragging the name of the Assembly in the mud with her conduct.

He said, "Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privilege Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct, which has been trending online.

"This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud, and it is the responsibility of the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.

"This House has cerebral minds, educated people who have been dragged in the mud for too long by our colleague, Hon. Natasha. She has been trending on social media and television for the wrong reason.

"The house has members who know what they are doing, and the attitude of our member has brought this house to disrepute, and we will not tolerate it.

The Speaker noted that the committee would submit its finding to the House in two weeks' time.

Irobosa has been trending for the wrong reasons recently after a video where she was having an altercation with her husband, Innocent Idibia, surfaced online.

