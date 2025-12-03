Liberia: Nicol Boss Accused of Secretly Adding Ghost Employees to Payroll

An ongoing investigation by The Liberian Investigator has revealed allegations that Acting Managing Director Abdullah S. Swaray approved the hiring of individuals who never reported to work but still received full salaries for October and November, an apparent case of payroll padding at the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia (NICOL).

According to internal documents and interviews with sources familiar with NICOL's operations, the Acting Managing Director and the Human Resource Manager, Vassay Sekou Konneh, allegedly added several names to the payroll without job advertisements, vetting, employment records, or approval from senior management or the Board.

Several sources state that the individuals in question "never showed up for a single day of work" but still received full pay over the past two months. If confirmed, these actions would breach corporate governance, violate a standing hiring moratorium, and constitute an abuse of executive power.

Board Maintains Silence as Pressure Mounts

Two members of NICOL's Board of Directors were contacted for comment. One, Ms. Mamassa Karmara, declined to provide detailed remarks and referred inquiries to the company's leadership or communications department. The other, Mr. Samuel Mintah, did not respond.

When reached for comment, Acting Managing Director Swaray declined to address the allegations.

Ms. Karmara said only: "I will expect you to kindly reach out to the head of NICOL or their PR team. Hope that helps."

Board Warned Acting MD in Writing

Despite their public silence, the Board had already taken administrative action behind the scenes. The Liberian Investigator obtained a Board-issued warning letter dated November 22, 2025, addressed to Acting MD Swaray.

The letter, signed by five board members, formally reprimands him for authorizing the hiring of four new employees despite an explicit October 11, 2025, Board Resolution placing a moratorium on recruitment, hiring, contracting, and new employment.

The warning notes that the moratorium was binding, announced to all departments, and issued to stabilize NICOL's finances and prevent unauthorized hiring.

"The Board of Directors of the National Insurance Corporation of Liberia issues this formal warning letter regarding your unauthorized approval of four (4) new staff despite the existing moratorium," the letter states.

The Board emphasized that any employment actions taken without its approval are null, void, and in violation of NICOL's governance protocols.

CSA and Executive Mansion Expected to Step In

According to sources within the administration, the Civil Service Agency (CSA) is expected to initiate a formal investigation, following directives from the Office of the President. The investigation will look into potential violations of hiring laws, payroll integrity standards, and NICOL's internal control systems.

However, senior NICOL insiders claim that Acting MD Swaray has been "shielded" by what they describe as a close personal relationship with Minister of State Samuel A. Stequoah, an allegation The Liberian Investigator could not independently verify.

The sources allege this perceived political cover has allowed Swaray to make unilateral decisions without regard for Board resolutions or proper hiring procedures.

A Growing Governance Crisis

NICOL, a government-owned insurance organization responsible for managing public-sector insurance risks, has long faced accountability and internal financial control issues. Governance experts say payroll padding, if verified, could result in significant financial losses and erode public trust.

The alleged insertion of unauthorized employees onto the payroll comes at a time when NICOL is under pressure to modernize, strengthen compliance systems, and improve operational credibility.