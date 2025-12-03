Liberia: Man Found Dead in Benla Creek - Police Probing Possible Drug Link

Police in Kakata have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered floating in the Benla Creek near the Carter High Central Prison Junction over the weekend.

According to police, the Crime Services Department (CSD) received the report at about 3:28 p.m. A team of crime scene investigators led by Deputy CSD Commander Joseph B. Diggs and Chief of Operations Supt. James Wolobah was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Eye witness Koffe Thomas, a resident of the Benla Community, told investigators that the previous evening between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., he observed Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) officers in the area -- a spot known for nighttime drug use and sales. He said several individuals fled upon noticing the officers, with some allegedly jumping into the creek.

Police said the deceased, identified as Tony Dehmie, was retrieved from the water and later turned over to his family. Preliminary findings indicate he may have drowned while under the influence of narcotics.

A search of the victim uncovered 31 small parcels of marijuana concealed in a black plastic bag inside his jeans pocket.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing pending further details from the family and other relevant sources, though early evidence suggests possible involvement in illegal drug activity.

The discovery comes just days after the suspicious death of 23-year-old Ruth Davis, whose nude body was found in the Kakata General Market -- raising renewed community concern over recent safety threats.