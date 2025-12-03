Liberia: Saygbe Reveals Nafaa's $3.1m Debt, Declining Revenue As Agency Targets $500k for 2026 Budget

NaFAA Acting Director General Cyrus Saygbe says the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority inherited deep financial and institutional troubles, including more than US$3.1 million in liabilities and steadily declining revenue, but insists the agency remains committed to contributing US$500,000 to Liberia's 2026 national budget despite the challenges.

Testifying before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Saygbe pushed back against claims that NaFAA had refused to support the government's fiscal framework. He said the agency's contribution reflects the reality of what the current leadership encountered when it took over in March and the urgent need to stabilize operations before projecting higher revenue.

"NaFAA has not refused to commit to the 2026 budget," he told lawmakers. "We indicated half a million dollars, reflecting the reality of what we inherited when we assumed leadership."

US$3.1 Million in Debts

The inherited US$3.1 million liability, according to Saygbe, includes US$1.3 million owed to the Liberia Revenue Authority and additional arrears owed to vendors such as NASSCORP, the National Port Authority, and other service providers. All claims, he said, have been forwarded to the General Auditing Commission for verification, with a formal audit report expected later this month.

"This is the dilemma we face," he said. "We cannot pretend our fiscal situation is normal when the operational space we found was already constrained."

A Workforce Too Large

NaFAA's staffing structure poses another major challenge. The agency inherited 203 employees whose combined wage bill totals US$2.4 million annually, nearly the entire US$3.2 million NaFAA says it generates each year. The result is a system in which salaries consume about 75 percent of total revenue, leaving just over US$300,000 for nationwide operations.

Saygbe told lawmakers that reducing the workforce is not a viable option, noting that the employees come from across Liberia's 15 counties and provide essential local presence for fisheries enforcement, community engagement, and compliance monitoring. Instead, he said, the agency is focusing on performance-based contracts and productivity audits designed to reorient the workforce toward measurable output.

"We must ensure our workforce generates value for the institution and for the Liberian people," he said.

Declining Vessel Numbers

The Acting Director General also reported a sharp reduction in the number of international fishing vessels operating in Liberian waters, one of NaFAA's most important revenue sources. He said vessels declined from 33 to just 18 due to earlier administrative lapses and Liberia's 2017 "Yellow Card" from the European Union, which restricted European access to Liberian fishing grounds and weakened investor confidence.

"We are actively engaging companies to bring vessels back," he said, noting that the current leadership has already opened new negotiations to restore fleet numbers and rebuild trust with international partners.

A Vision for Recovery

To strengthen the agency's long-term financial position, Saygbe outlined several strategic reforms, including a US$26 million industrial fishing port project that would allow Liberia to retain and process a greater share of the estimated 53,000 metric tons of fish harvested annually in its waters.

Currently, much of Liberia's fish is processed through Senegal and Guinea, depriving the country of revenue and jobs.

"This infrastructure will generate revenue, create jobs, and enhance operational stability," Saygbe said. He told lawmakers that the port is central to NaFAA's modernization plan and will be key to expanding Liberia's fisheries value chain.

A Background of Turbulence

Saygbe's testimony comes months after the leadership transition that followed the suspension and eventual resignation of former NaFAA Director General Emma Metieh Glassco. Glassco was suspended in February amid allegations of mismanagement and internal disputes. She resigned in November, and President Joseph Boakai formally accepted her departure, noting her years of service.

Though she faced public accusations, including claims that US$831,000 from a World Bank project had been misused, no institution, including the World Bank, Ministry of Finance, NaFAA's project management unit, or the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, released any investigative findings showing wrongdoing. Glassco maintained that all disbursements were processed through the World Bank's required "no-objection" procedures and executed through the Ministry of Finance.

For months, the agency became the center of political and bureaucratic friction, with critics accusing Glassco of poor leadership and supporters insisting she was unfairly targeted. Saygbe inherited the institution at a time when public confidence in NaFAA was strained, performance indicators were declining, and internal disputes had slowed operations.

Rebuilding Trust

Since assuming the role, Saygbe says his leadership has prioritized transparent management, decentralized service delivery, and strict financial controls. He highlighted efforts to institute performance contracts, digitize personnel records, and restore collaboration with international partners.

"We must modernize NaFAA if we want to see Liberia's fisheries contribute meaningfully to national development," Saygbe said. "These reforms are not optional."

Lawmakers Push for Accountability and Recovery

Members of the House expressed cautious optimism following Saygbe's presentation. Several urged NaFAA to communicate more clearly with the public, stabilize vessel licensing revenue, and ensure no recurrence of the administrative problems that weakened the institution in recent years.

Others encouraged the agency to pursue diversification aggressively, especially in fish processing, aquaculture, and sustainable licensing programs.

"NaFAA must be transparent, productive, and aligned with national priorities," one lawmaker told reporters after the session.

A Commitment to the 2026 Budget

Despite the heavy financial burden inherited, Saygbe reaffirmed NaFAA's pledge of US$500,000 toward the FY2026 budget. He emphasized that the number is grounded in realistic projections based on current operations, not inflated expectations.

"Our commitment remains firm," he said. "But we cannot build false hopes. We must plan based on the realities we inherited and the capacity we are rebuilding."