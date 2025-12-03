Liberia: Lseza Learns From Mauritius - Targets Global Ranking in Excellent Service

A delegation from the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has concluded a tour in Mauritius, with focus on learning from that African country valuable lessons demonstrated by its Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Logistics and Freeport Models.

In a press statement, LSEZ disclosed that the delegation's tour was fruitful as lessons learned aimed at position Liberia in the space of global competition for excellent service.

"The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), with support from the World Bank funded Liberia Investment, Finance, and Trade (LIFT) Project, has concluded a strategic study tour to Mauritius, assessing the country's high-performing Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Logistics, and Freeport models," the statement contains.

The delegation, led by the Acting Director of Administration, Madam Hattie Wureh Hunder held engagements with government ministries, private-sector institutions, and major industrial operators to gather insights that will help strengthen Liberia's competitiveness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The week-long mission focused on examining proven Special Economic Zones (SEZ) governance systems, investment frameworks, and logistics operations, a model that will transform Liberia's growing SEZ sector. While in Mauritius, engaging conversations were held with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), BPML Freeport Services and House of Lords Beverages Ltd.

"The team gained practical knowledge on private-sector collaboration, investment promotion, the management of successful economic hubs. The team also observed advanced Freeport infrastructure, logistics coordination, and service delivery mechanisms, all crucial to efficient trade flow between Mauritius 19 Economic zones," the satetement signed by Daniel Ankrah, LSEZ's communications director says.

LSEZA's visit to Mauritius, the release contains, was coordinated by the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius. Key insights gained from governance and infrastructure management to export readiness and private-sector integration are key takeways as the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority seeks to mobilize efforts to build a stronger, globally competitive SEZ framework in Liberia.

The delegation included Acting Director for Administration Madam Hattie Wureh Hunder, Corporate Communications Officer Miss Josephine G. Ghon-tay, One-Stop Shop Coordination Officer Miss Anna M. Sarkor, and Acting Project Coordinator for LIFT-P Mr. Julius Saye Keh-nel. This initiative was made possible through the World Bank's LIFT Project, which aims to improve the investment climate, expand access to finance, and enhance trade efficiency across Liberia.