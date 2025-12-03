Liberia: LNBA's 2025 Convention to Be Held in Nimba

Monrovia — The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has announced that its 2025 Annual Convention will be held in Ganta City, Nimba County, from December 4 to 7, 2025, in what is expected to be a defining moment for the country's legal fraternity.

The announcement was made on Monday by LNBA President Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah during a press briefing at the Bar's offices on Ashmun Street, Monrovia.

This year's convention will take place at the Wuo Garbe Tarppia Intellectual Hall, Peace Empire Hotel. The official opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m., under the theme: "Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Lawyer's Role in Restoring Public Trust."

Cllr. Varmah emphasized that the gathering aims to consolidate national efforts to improve justice delivery and rebuild public confidence in the legal system. As part of this effort, the LNBA will honor judges who demonstrated outstanding performance by disposing of a high number of cases during the year--an achievement the Bar says contributes significantly to restoring trust in the judiciary.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The keynote address will be delivered by Cllr. Mark M. Marvay, Managing Partner at Beyond Law Chambers and a former member of the Bar's National Executive Council.

VAT Transition Tops CLE Agenda

A major highlight of the four-day event will be the mandatory Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program, offering members the required ten credit hours for the 2025 professional year. This year's CLE will focus heavily on the transition from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law of 2024.

The Liberia Revenue Authority's legal team is expected to lead presentations on:

Introduction to the new VAT Law and MFDP Regulation No. 136

Procedures for implementation, including amendments to Chapter 10 of the Revenue Code

A review of court rules recommendations from a committee established by the Supreme Court

Cllr. Varmah described the VAT-centered sessions as vital to preparing practitioners for the legal and economic implications of the shift.

Building Unity and Strengthening the Bar

Alongside the formal sessions, the convention will feature fraternity activities, a parade, and sports events on Saturday, December 6, all aimed at strengthening collaboration among legal professionals.

As the LNBA's highest decision-making body, the National Convention serves as a platform to shape meaningful dialogue around Liberia's rule of law sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Update on LNBA Headquarters

President Varmah also disclosed that the ground floor of the LNBA's National Headquarters, located along the Roberts International Airport highway, has now been completed. A full project report will be delivered during the convention. He extended appreciation to members and supporters who have contributed to the project's progress.