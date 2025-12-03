Sierra Leone: Liberia, Sierra Leone Police Deepen Cooperation As Monrovia's Meeting Promises Strengthened Ties

The Liberia National Police has officially welcomed a high-level delegation from the Sierra Leone Police force for a week-long security engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing border security, and advancing a regional policing framework across the Mano River Union.

Inspector General (IG) Gregory O. W. Coleman described the visit as a major step forward in operationalizing commitments made during his recent official trip to Freetown, where both police chiefs signed a joint communiqué outlining plans for strengthened collaboration, joint training, intelligence sharing, and coordinated cross-border operations. Coleman said "No West African country is immune, therefore, unity is urgent."

Speaking during the opening session at LNP Headquarters, IG Coleman stressed that heightened terrorism threats and expanding transnational criminal networks make unified action across the region imperative.

He said the level of terrorism has been elevated to the point where no West African country is immune, adding that crime crosses borders freely and without permission. This, he emphasized, is why Liberia and Sierra Leone must work as one unit to combat transnational organized crime.

Coleman noted that the visit signals a move away from bureaucratic delays, proposing that regional commanders from both countries be able to communicate directly to tackle urgent security concerns. He further disclosed plans for joint border operations, joint training exercises, and a shared intelligence mechanism that will eventually extend to Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire, forming a four-nation security corridor.

The LNP, he said, expects the week-long engagement to produce a working document guiding future operations in line with Liberia's upcoming 2026-2030 strategic policing plan. Coleman urged both teams to examine retirement packages, policing councils, and structural reforms that can strengthen institutional frameworks.

"There is strength in unity," the Liberian police chief said in his closing remarks, adding, "Criminal networks are searching for weak points along our coast. Working together reduces vulnerabilities and strengthens our collective readiness."

Responding on behalf of the visiting delegation, Sierra Leone's Assistant Inspector General of Police John Martins Senesie reaffirmed his institution's commitment to joint border management and expanded cross-border patrols. Senesie said "Liberia is home--we move forward as one family."

He referenced the scripture in Ecclesiastes, stating that two are better than one, and said Liberia and Sierra Leone share deep cultural and historical ties that make cooperation natural and necessary.

AIG Senesie noted that the Sierra Leone Police delegation is in Liberia to learn from the LNP, share experiences, and build joint mechanisms to identify and eliminate criminal networks operating between the two nations.

"We are ready to share knowledge and pick out the bad eggs within both jurisdictions," Senesie said. "Our goal is to chase criminals across the sub-region."

One of the delegates, a Police officer from Sierra Leone accompanying Senesie and others said: "No country can fight crime alone"

Another member of the delegation emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting the rise of drug trafficking, human trafficking, and terrorist activities moving from the Sahel region into West Africa. He warned that no country can address these threats alone.

He explained that his regional command covers Jendema and several unofficial border routes, making collaboration essential for effective security management.

A Partnership Built on a Previous High-Level Visit

This week's visit follows IG Coleman's November 17-21, 2025 mission to Freetown, where he held discussions with Sierra Leone's Vice President, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and members of the Sierra Leone Police Executive Management Board.

The engagement concluded with a joint communiqué reaffirming commitments to cross-border crime prevention, intelligence sharing, joint training, community policing reforms, and coordinated action against cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other forms of organized criminality.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen border management, reduce illegal weapons movements, and enhance institutional cooperation within the Mano River Union. The return visit to Monrovia marks the activation of those commitments, transitioning the partnership from policy to operational action.

Moving Toward a Four-Nation Security Alliance

IG Coleman restated that Liberia and Sierra Leone, having emerged from civil conflicts, must now reimagine policing as a tool for preventive peacekeeping rather than reactionary crisis response. He said both presidents, Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Julius Maada Bio, support the formation of a four-nation policing alliance involving Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire. "We want one umbrella, one unit, one mission to safeguard our people," Coleman said.

Joint Session Declared Open

IG Coleman officially declared the joint working session open, expressing confidence that the engagements will produce tangible and actionable recommendations to protect citizens and secure borders. The week-long activities will include technical meetings, border security reviews, operational planning sessions, and assessments of policing structures in both countries.