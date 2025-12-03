Liberia: Bomi Records Zero Rape Cases This Quarter, Gender Coordinator Miatta Monger Discloses

For the first time in months, Bomi County has reported zero rape cases, a development local authorities say reflects growing success in community education and awareness on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Gender Coordinator Miatta Monger of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection told the Rural Reporters News Network that her office and the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police received no rape reports in the last three months, a milestone she described as "encouraging and impactful."

"This quarter, we recorded no rape case in Bomi," Monger said. "Our boys are learning the law. They are gaining knowledge from these trainings and we see the impact."

Awareness Campaigns Showing Results

Monger attributed the achievement to a combination of sustained awareness efforts, school and community outreach programs, and targeted engagements led by women's groups, civil society organizations, the media, and the Ministry of Gender with support from national partners.

According to her, repeated education has helped shift attitudes among young men and boys, teaching them the legal consequences of rape and the importance of respecting the rights of women and girls.

She emphasized that rape cases not only traumatize victims but also damage Bomi's standing nationally and internationally. The zero-case quarter, she said, is a sign that prevention strategies are taking hold and communities are increasingly rejecting abuse.

"We want to maintain this record," Monger noted. "It is now the responsibility of men and boys to stand up for women's safety and help sustain Bomi's progress."

While gender-rights advocates in Bomi say the county must not become complacent, the development offers renewed hope to women and girls who remain at the center of SGBV vulnerability across Liberia. Local leaders believe the last three months prove that preventive education--when sustained--can lead to meaningful reductions in abuse.

Monger Addresses HIV Report, Urges Safer Behavior

Monger also commented on the National AIDS Commission's latest HIV projection report, urging Liberians--especially youth--to avoid multiple sexual partners and prioritize protection and responsible relationships.

She questioned delays in the Commission's public release of annual HIV data but encouraged citizens to remain alert, practice safer sex, and maintain single-partner relationships to reduce risk.