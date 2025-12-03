Liberia Basketball Association Congress Draws Criticism Over Constitutionality

The Liberia Basketball Association's weekend congress has come under scrutiny after former Secretary-General Sam Theophilus Wilson alleged the gathering violated key constitutional requirements.

Wilson told The Liberian Investigator on Monday that the congress failed to meet quorum, arguing that the LBA constitution mandates the presence of at least 50 percent of stakeholders and 14 of the 21 Executive Committee members before official business can be conducted.

Fewer than 25 people attended the session, according to The Liberian Investigator.

"Anything short of 14 of the 21 Executive Committee members and 50 percent of the stakeholders is not a congress, and they can't do anything," Wilson said.

He also faulted the process, noting that congress documents are normally distributed 30 days ahead of the event. Attendees, however, said documents were handed out during the meeting.

Only two elected officials -- the president and the vice president for administration -- were present out of six elected officeholders. LBA leaders did not offer explanations for the other absences.

Wilson accused basketball stakeholders of failing to demand accountability.

"Basketball is going down the drain because the stakeholders themselves are not in the interest of the sport but are all worshiping Abraham Samukai," he said. He urged members to push for reforms to strengthen the sport's governance and development.

Wilson also alleged that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has sided with what he described as Samukai's "unconstitutional leadership," despite previous Supreme Court rulings involving the association.

Leadership Dispute

The LBA remains split more than a year after the 2023 elections, with Rufus Anderson and Abraham Samukai both claiming the presidency. The dispute stems from the Oct. 31, 2023, elective congress, where Samukai narrowly defeated Jacob Kabakollie, 26-25. Kabakollie later challenged the results in court, alleging irregularities.

New Constitution and Budget

In spite of the tensions, delegates at Sunday's congress adopted a new constitution and approved a $265,000 budget for the upcoming season.

The reforms limit the LBA presidency to two four-year terms, open the second division to foreign players, and bar third-division teams from voting in elective congress sessions. They also set an under-18 requirement for all third-division players.

The newly approved budget includes funding for renovations at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium and the Sports Commission, as well as payments for referees and day-to-day administrative operations. Officials said the investment is critical to modernizing basketball facilities and ensuring smooth league activities.