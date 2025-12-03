Liberia: 22 Goalkeeper Coaches Take Part in FIFA Elite Youth Workshop

Published: December 3, 2025

MONROVIA - The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has launched another major effort to strengthen football development nationwide, with 22 goalkeeper coaches participating in the FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches' Workshop.

The five-day training, running from Dec. 1-5, began Monday at the LFA headquarters. The course is being facilitated by FIFA experts Alejandro Heredia and Cameron Cox.

The workshop is part of a series of specialized programs organized by FIFA in partnership with its member associations to build the capacity of youth goalkeeper coaches. The training emphasizes modern coaching methodologies, technical and tactical development, and the evolving demands placed on the modern goalkeeper. It also seeks to enhance local coaching structures, promote knowledge sharing, and support long-term player development.

Speaking at the opening session, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji highlighted the importance of goalkeeper education and urged participants to use the training to mentor emerging talents.

"Today we've gathered most of you--coaches of clubs and national teams--to share knowledge," Raji said. "Take key points, build on the expertise you already have, further develop yourselves, and transfer that knowledge to young Liberian goalkeepers who are eager to grow. The onus is upon you, given the opportunities we continue to provide at the LFA."

Raji added that the initiative aligns with promises made ahead of his second term, particularly his focus on football development and capacity-building across coaching, administration, refereeing, and sports medicine.

"The challenge is up to all of you involved with coaching, from grassroots to the senior level. We expect to see a difference beginning in 2026," he said.