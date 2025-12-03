Nigerian Army Frees Six Kidnap Victims After Joint Operation in Kogi

3 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Manasseh Mbachii

The army says the abducted persons were found in stable condition and were released by the kidnappers after days of pressure from the joint security team

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six people kidnapped by armed groups operating in Kogi West, following a coordinated operation in the Ejiba and Saminaka forest areas.

The 12 Brigade in Lokoja confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Hassan Abdullahi.

He said the rescue followed sustained air and ground pressure on the kidnappers, supported by a police helicopter.

According to the statement, the victims were intercepted by troops attached to the Patrol Base in Ejiba, Yagba West.

The army said the abducted persons were found in stable condition and were released by the kidnappers after days of pressure from the joint security team.

Five of the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba. The sixth victim is receiving medical care due to his condition at the time of rescue.

The brigade said troops will continue operations across the forests and other identified hideouts in an effort to disrupt criminal activity in the state.

It assured residents that securing lives and property remains a priority.

