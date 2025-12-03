Somalia: Trump Calls Somali Immigrants 'Garbage' At Cabinet Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Somalia "barely a country" and described Somali immigrants as "garbage," saying he did not want them in the United States.

Speaking at the end of a Cabinet meeting, Trump said some might consider his remarks politically incorrect, but he did not care.

"I don't want them in our country. We're going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country," he said.

Earlier, Trump said refugees were a main cause of social problems in the U.S. and cited Minnesota as an example, saying the state had been taken over by "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia."

He also announced the end of a Somali protection programme in Minnesota, which current statistics suggest affects only a few hundred people.

On Tuesday, Trump targeted Somali-born Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, calling her and her friends "garbage."

The remarks came amid a high-profile Minnesota welfare fraud case, in which several dozen Somali residents allegedly defrauded the state's system of hundreds of millions of dollars under Gov. Tim Walz.

Omar said on X, Trump's "obsession" with her was "creepy" and she hoped he would get "the help he desperately needs."

U.S. media have speculated about impending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting Somali migrants in the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul in Minnesota.

The New York Times reported that the operation targets hundreds of Somalis without proper residency papers.

Minnesota is home to more than 60,000 people of Somali origin, most of them legally residing in the state, making it the largest Somali community in the United States. (dpa/NAN)