Somalia: ICE Launches Operations Targeting Somali Immigrants in Minnesota After Trump Comments

Minneapolis — US immigration authorities have begun enforcement operations aimed at Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, CBS News confirmed Wednesday, deepening anxiety within one of the nation's largest Somali communities following a series of inflammatory remarks by President Donald Trump.

The stepped-up action comes a day after Trump declared, "I don't want [Somalis] in our country," and follows a string of recent comments in which he accused Somali refugees of "taking over" Minnesota. Last week, in a Thanksgiving message that also included a slur against Governor Tim Walz, Trump suggested the state had been overrun by Somali newcomers.

The former president has also ordered a review of all Somali green card holders, along with nationals from more than a dozen other countries, and pledged to end temporary protected status for Somalis living in Minnesota.

A US official said Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was preparing to deploy additional resources to the Twin Cities to pursue individuals with final deportation orders. A source familiar with the planning said hundreds of people were expected to be targeted in the operation.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed during Trump's final cabinet meeting of the year that half of Minnesota's visas were "fraudulent," though she offered no evidence. CBS Minnesota said Wednesday it had requested supporting data from the department but had not received a response.

Reports of the ongoing ICE operation have triggered renewed fear across the Somali community, with local organizers warning that some individuals have already been detained. Advocacy groups and legal aid networks are moving to provide emergency support as residents brace for additional arrests in the coming days.