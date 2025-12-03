Ghana: GES Urges WASSCE Candidates to Prepare for Transition

3 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has described the outcome of the 2025 WASSCE as a true reflection of students' performance in the country. According to the Service, the results represent a credible assessment of candidates' academic abilities and highlight the strengthened integrity of the examination process.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Mr Daniel Fenyí, GES addressed public discussions following the release of the results, noting the need to set the record straight. It dismissed claims by former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum linking students' performance to unsupported management practices, describing them as attempts to deflect attention from prior administrative shortcomings.

GES also refuted reports that teacher allowances had been cancelled, explaining that the Controller and Accountant-General's Department had clarified the reasons for delayed November payments. The Service urged the public to disregard misinformation circulating on some media platforms.

The 2025 WASSCE was conducted under strengthened supervision, rigorous invigilation, and strict adherence to examination protocols across all centres. These measures helped curb malpractice, leading to the apprehension of some students and staff who attempted to compromise the process. GES emphasised that such measures are part of ongoing efforts to restore confidence in Ghana's examination system.

The Service reminded students of the return to the international WASSCE in May/June 2026, after two years of administering a Ghana-only version. GES urged candidates to prepare adequately for the transition and assured that it would continue collaborating with schools, teachers, parents, communities, civil society organisations, and WAEC to strengthen teaching, learning, and examination integrity.

BY TIMES REPORTER

