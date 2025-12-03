Ghana Offers Free Entry Visas for Diaspora Summit 2025

Following the pledge made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa during the media launch of the Diaspora Summit 2025, the Ministry has announced that it is granting free visas to all participants attending the event from 19 to 20 December at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Ministry explained that participants must visit the nearest Ghana Embassy, High Commission or Consulate in their country of residence to secure the free visa before travelling to Ghana.

It noted that the gesture is an act of solidarity in the spirit of Pan Africanism and is meant to give Africans and people of African descent the chance to take part in the summit, which aims to build cooperation and strong partnerships for shared development.

It reminded the public that online registration ends on Monday, 8 December, through the official summit website.

The Ministry pointed to existing visa waiver agreements.

It said nationals from Barbados, Bahamas, Dominica, Mauritius, Seychelles, South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Jamaica, Rwanda, Morocco, Guyana, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Malawi and Grenada can enter Ghana without visas.

The ministry added that holders of diplomatic, official and service passports from Brazil, Colombia, China, Cuba, Germany, Sudan, Türkiye, Namibia, Hungary, Iran, India, Equatorial Guinea, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Venezuela, Malta and the United Arab Emirates were also exempt.

The Ministry encouraged all registered participants to visit Ghana Missions abroad promptly for visa processing and directed the public to its official channels for further information.

By: Jacob Aggrey

