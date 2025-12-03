Gambia: Arrest Links Sanna Manjang With Arms, Timber Trafficking

2 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)

A Senegalese official who wished not to be named by this medium has revealed that Sanna Manjang, an alleged notorious 'jungler' who fled to The Gambia 2016 after ex-president Yahya Jammeh was defeated by Barrow has been found a refuge in Casamance. He was allegedly involved in arms and timber trafficking with members of MFDC prior to his arrest.

"He was involved in arms and timber trafficking with members of MFDC," a confirmed source said.

"He parted ways with his business associate due to monetary issues - who later reported him to the Senegalese security. They were able to locate him with three people believed to be members of MFDC," the source added.

Manjang was one of the most frequently cited figures during the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), where he was accused of involvement in numerous heinous crimes committed under the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Manjang was also allegedly named among the soldiers who participated in the killing of Deyda Hydara, a veteran journalist and the co-proprietor of The Point newspaper and also the AFP correspondent for 30 years.

Security sources here have confirmed his arrest on Saturday morning in Casamance with three other people who are currently being interrogated.

