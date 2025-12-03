Gambia: Talib Submits Documents to IEC, Vows to Rescue Gambia

Following the successful submission of the Unite for Nation, Integrity, Transformation and Equality for documents to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for registration, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, leader of the Unite Movement for Change has vowed that one of his plans is to rescue Gambia and turn the country into a developed nation.

He said that the Movement's registration is purposely not for contesting in one election or to win subsequent elections, but they are registering to change governance in The Gambia.

Bensouda made these remarks in an interview shortly after he formally submitted the Unite Movement for Change documents to the office of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for registration at a ceremony held on Monday, 1st December 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Bensouda stated that after winning the 2026 presidential election, his government is going to change the ways in which politics is done in The Gambia, noting that they want to bring politics of integrity, equality, inclusion and transformation as well as patriotism.

Further, he said after a period of two months, they have met all requirements to become a political party with over 30, 000 signatures through collective efforts both in The Gambia and the Diaspora that have come to together to make it a reality.

He said that the Party's manifesto will soon come out, adding that they have already opened nine bureaus across the country and in few months' time, they will begin their congress to select their leaders.

"Following that, we will come with our plans to rescue Gambia and turn the country into a developed nation," he said, "we are not registering for one election or to win elections, but we are registering to change governance in The Gambia." he reveled.

