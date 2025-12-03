Gambia: Pathmothers Marks First Anniversary With Launching Awards Commemoration

2 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Saidou Baldeh

Pathmothers, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering young and single mothers, celebrated its first anniversary with a launching awards commemoration marked by inspiring speeches, cultural performances, and renewed commitments to community development.

Public Relations Officer Battor Cessay expressed joy at the milestone, highlighting the transformative impact of Pathmothers on women across the country.

"As an executive member, I have witnessed firsthand the power of Pathmothers. I have seen mothers, once burdened by self-doubt, blossom into confident leaders. I have seen entertainment ventures take flight, empowering women to become financially independent and role models for their children," Mrs. Cessay said.

She emphasised that Pathmothers has strengthened her personally, teaching empathy, perseverance, and the importance of community. According to her, the organisation began with a shared vision: to empower young and single mothers facing the weight of responsibility, social pressure, and the challenge of juggling multiple roles.

Strategic Development Officer Alpha Omar Jagne reflected on the struggles of women whose resilience often goes unnoticed.

"Have you ever paused to consider the women whose daily lives are marked by struggle, sacrifice, and silent strength, yet they rise every single day? These are the women who inspired the birth of Pathmothers," he said.

Mr. Jagne described Pathmothers as a nonprofit dedicated to mental health support, education, and entrepreneurship. The organisation now operates across five chapters in The Gambia, championing sustainable community development, agropreneurship, skills training, and safe spaces for women to heal and rebuild.

He noted that the commemoration was not just an anniversary but a renewal--a moment to honor "hidden legends" whose courage fuels a better Gambia.

"Tonight is more than a celebration. It marks a year of commitment and service. It is a spark, a call to action, a shared promise that every woman matters. Equality is a collective responsibility, and our work embraces men as allies," he added.

Guest speaker Dr. Cherno Barry praised the efforts of young Gambians involved in Pathmothers, urging continued support for the initiative. "To be a Pathmother does not mean you are wicked or bad. Whatever path God decides for you, you may never know. But those who come from Pathmothers are important everywhere," Dr. Barry said.

He called on individuals and institutions to contribute to the organisation's mission, stressing the need for greater support. Dr. Barry also thanked the drama group and artist ST Brikama Boy for their collaboration and performances, which added vibrancy to the celebration.

The event concluded with a powerful reminder from Mr. Jagne: "The strength of a woman is not measured by what she endures, but by what she rises to change."

The Pathmothers Launching Awards Commemoration not only celebrated a year of achievements but also reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to empowering women, reshaping policies, and building a more inclusive Gambia.

