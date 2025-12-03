Gambia: View Festival Returns With Call for National Unity

View Entertainment has announced the second edition of the View Festival, scheduled for 6 December at Serrekunda East Park. Organisers say this year's event is more than a cultural celebration; it is a national call for unity at a time when the country faces growing divisions.

Speaking at a press briefing, Communication Specialist Dembo Jorbateh, popularly known as D-Jobz, said the theme reflects the organisation's intention to mend social fractures.

"Looking at The Gambia currently, we are politically, ethnically and even entertainment-wise divided," he said. "We created this event to bridge that gap. One of the best ways to bring people together is by creating activities everyone can relate to."

Jorbateh explained that the festival is deliberately designed to appeal to every demographic. Activities will include sports competitions, cultural performances, a children's park, traditional masquerades and interactive programmes aimed at reconnecting Gambians with one another and their roots.

"Our tourists come and hardly experience the true culture they expect to see in The Gambia," he added. "This festival is here to showcase our various ethnic groups in one space. We want people to feel at home again, to feel the presence of their forefathers among them."

He urged Gambians to attend in large numbers, stressing that the country has lost some of its cultural glory and needs events like this to revive it.

Co-founder and project manager Sukai Hammeh described the festival as a carefully crafted effort to celebrate Gambian identity while empowering young people. She said the second edition will be bigger and more organised, building on lessons from the inaugural event.

The festival will run from morning until 6 p.m. "because children are part of the programme and we don't want them staying out late," Hammeh explained.

Highlights will include youth empowerment talks, entrepreneurship booths, traditional dance and masquerade displays such as Zimba, Kumpo and Mampara. Sports activities will run throughout the day, while vendors will offer food and other items.

Hammeh emphasised that the festival is built around the idea that culture can be a powerful tool for empowerment, a reminder that despite differences, Gambians share deep roots and traditions that should be celebrated, not forgotten.

Advance tickets are priced at D100 for children, D200 for adults and D500 for VIPs. At the gate, tickets will cost D150 for children, D300 for adults and D500 for VIPs. VIP tickets include food and drinks.

Hammeh thanked partners including Best Water, Africell and other supporters, while calling on more donors to join the initiative.

She also assured the public of tight security, acknowledging concerns about rising crime during the festive season. "We know people are scared to go out at night, but we have well-trained security officers who understand the techniques these bandits use. Safety inside and outside the venue is guaranteed."

