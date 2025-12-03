Gambia: Modou Turo Darboe Launches Free Ambulance Service to Boost Emergency Healthcare in Km

Philanthropist Modou Turo Darboe has unveiled a new free ambulance service to serve communities across Bakau, Kotu, Manjang, Kololi, Kanifing, Fajara, Old Jeshwang, and Serrekunda--marking a significant step forward in emergency healthcare provision within the Kanifing Municipality.

The initiative will provide rapid ambulance support during road accidents, medical emergencies, and other critical situations. To ensure swift deployment, the ambulances will be stationed at Kotu Police Station.

Residents can access the service at no cost by dialing the toll-free number 1919 on any Comium line. Users of Africell, Q-Cell, and Gamcel can also reach the service by calling 8701919.

Darboe praised the management of Comium Gambia for generously providing the toll-free number free of charge, describing the move as a demonstration of the company's commitment to national welfare and community support. He noted that while other GSM operators had sought to impose charges, Comium's collaboration has made it easier and more affordable for Gambians to reach emergency services when every second counts.

Reaffirming his dedication to supporting vulnerable communities and strengthening public services, Darboe highlighted that the donation of the ambulance and operational support reflects his long-standing reputation as one of the country's most impactful philanthropists. He also appealed to Gambians and registered members of the People's Movement for National Unity to support Comium, emphasising that the company has consistently acted in the best interests of The Gambia.

"Comium is always there for the interest of The Gambia. I encourage Gambians and well-wishers to subscribe to Comium," Darboe stated.

The emergency ambulance service is expected to drastically improve response times and save countless lives across the municipality.

