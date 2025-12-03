Gambia: 10-Man Gunjur Daze Brikama On Spot-Kick to Reach West Coast Region Zonal Semis

Ten (10) men Gunjur on Sunday stunned Brikama 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended 1-1 in their quarter-final match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to reach the 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Brikama made an astonishing start to the match and dominated Gunjur in the midfield, crafting numerous goal scoring opportunities but were wasteful in front of goal.

Gunjur, who were unable to contain Brikama in the midfield, opened the scores through midfielder Jerreh Camara alias Isco in the 7th minute of the match from a spectacular strike.

Brikama reacted quickly for an equaliser and created several goal scoring opportunities but squandered them away thus the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Upon resumption of the match, Brikama injected in several fresh legs and maintained their supremacy over Gunjur, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Substitute Baboucarr Sanneh alias Morata levelled matters for Brikama in the 80th minute of the match from the penalty spot thus the match ended 1-1.

This pushed the match into penalty shootouts, which ended 5-4 in favour of Gunjur.

The victory earns Gunjur a spot in the semi-finals of the West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The defeat saw Brikama out of the West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The Sateyba boys will now hang their boots until next year after slipping to Gunjur in their quarter -final outing.

WCR Zonal Tourney: Little magician Dawda Sowe receives Player of Match Award