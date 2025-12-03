Gambia: WCR Zonal Tourney - Little Magician Dawda Sowe Receives Player of Match Award

2 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Little magician; Dawda Sowe has received the most outstanding Player of the Match Award for Gunjur in their quarter-final victory over Brikama in the 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Sowe was spectacular for Gunjur in their 5-4 post-match penalty shootouts win over Brikama in their last eight clash played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Sunday.

He scored the winning goal for Gunjur in their penalty shootouts victory over Brikama in the West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Sowe will scuffle to deliver to expectation for Gunjur in their 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament semi-final match against Tujereng.

He is currently playing for Sporting General Football Academy in the 2025\2026 Gunjur 'nawettan' season.

Sowe inspired Sporting General Football Academy to the Gunjur nawettan league title last year.

Late Njuga lift SESDO knockout cup trophy

10-man Gunjur daze Brikama on spot-kick to reach West Coast Region Zonal semis

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.