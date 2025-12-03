Gambia: WCR Zonal Tourney - Little Magician Dawda Sowe Receives Player of Match Award

Little magician; Dawda Sowe has received the most outstanding Player of the Match Award for Gunjur in their quarter-final victory over Brikama in the 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Sowe was spectacular for Gunjur in their 5-4 post-match penalty shootouts win over Brikama in their last eight clash played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Sunday.

He scored the winning goal for Gunjur in their penalty shootouts victory over Brikama in the West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Sowe will scuffle to deliver to expectation for Gunjur in their 2025\2026 West Coast Region zonal football tournament semi-final match against Tujereng.

He is currently playing for Sporting General Football Academy in the 2025\2026 Gunjur 'nawettan' season.

Sowe inspired Sporting General Football Academy to the Gunjur nawettan league title last year.

