Gambia: Late Njuga Lift Sesdo Knockout Cup Trophy

Late Njuga on Saturday lifted the 2025 Yonna Islamic Micro Finance-sponsored-Serrekunda East knockout cup trophy.

The late Njuga Boys thrashed reigning knockout champions, Medina FC 3-1 in a final played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to clinch their maiden trophy in Serrekunda East.

The match saw massive display of skills and tactics at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium stormed by fans, singing on top of their voices.

Abu Suffian Jaiteh gave the Late Njuga the lead in the 2nd minute of the match.

Modou L. Dambelly levelled the scores for Medina in the 33rd from the penalty spot.

Late Njuga regained the lead after Sulayman Fatty slotted home the second goal in the 38th minute of the match.

Modou L. Camara netted the third goal for Late Njuga FC in the 50th minute of the match to earn the Abuko based-team the Serrekunda East knockout trophy.

Shotstopper Ousman Sarr won the King power Man of the Match Award.

As champions, Late Njuga received a giant trophy, gold medals, Yonna T.Shirts and a cheque amounting to D60,000 while Medina FC pocketed home D50,000 as runners-up.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, head coach of Late Njuga, Lamin Sanneh, expressed delight for winning their maiden trophy in the Serrekunda East 'nawettan'.

"We adjusted the team well because we knew Medina FC have a very strong team.

Noised of the fans on social media motivated us to beat Medina FC," Coach Sanneh said.

Coach Sanneh thanked the people of Abuko for rallying behind the team through difficult times of their journey.

Head coach of Medina FC, Haruna Jabang, expressed dissatisfaction with the score line, adding that the performance of his boys was very well.

Coach Jabang described his season as disappointing for his side after qualifying for both semi-finals in the Serrekunda East nawettan.

