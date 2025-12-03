Liberia: Finance Minister Ngafuan Pledges Stronger Support for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Response At World Aids Day Program

Capitol Hill — Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, on Monday reaffirmed the government's commitment to intensifying the national response to HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis B, even as rising debt servicing costs continue to exert heavy pressure on the national budget.

Minister Ngafuan delivered the remarks during programs commemorating World AIDS Day at the Capitol Building, where he said the government has maintained budgetary support for the HIV response despite fiscal shocks earlier in the year.

"We have some allocation in the budget for the fight against AIDS. We will continue to work to do more," he said. He noted that the health, education and agriculture sectors were among those hit hardest by early-year disruptions, but stressed that the administration "is not resting" and is "working through the nail" to keep essential programs moving.

Minister Ngafuan said the progress seen so far is evidence that ongoing reform efforts are yielding results. "Good news is on the way," he assured.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Debt Service 'Galloping' and Competing With Essential Sectors

The Finance Minister used the platform to highlight Liberia's growing debt burden, which he described as rapidly increasing and now competing directly with priority social sectors.

He revealed that in the government's over US$1 billion national budget, the combined allocation for health and education is US$233 million, while debt service alone accounts for US$210 million.

"One thing that has increased materially is our debt service burden. It's increasing, it's galloping," Minister Ngafuan asserted. He reminded the audience that under the Public Financial Management Law, debt service is the first claim on government revenue.

"If government does not pay its debt, the banking system will be challenged and we will cause instability," he explained. He warned that non-payment could also trigger sanctions from international financial partners, including the World Bank.

He added that once restructuring obligations are included, Liberia's debt-related commitments rise to over US$300 million.

"People don't talk much about debt, but debt is rambling," he emphasized.

Calls for Heightened Action on Hepatitis B

While praising ongoing efforts against HIV, Minister Ngafuan urged the Ministry of Health and its partners to ramp up interventions against syphilis and particularly hepatitis B, which he described as one of the deadliest but most overlooked public health threats in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a triple thing here: stop HIV, stop syphilis, stop hepatitis B," he said. "Our people are dying heavily because of this disease. It is one of the biggest killers in this country."

Minister Ngafuan said he personally knows more than ten people who have died from hepatitis B within the past 18 months deaths that are often misclassified as other illnesses. The minister pledged his personal support to the national response.

"I personally will be openband I will care for hepatitis B," he said. "We need to ramp up the effort. Somewhere, somehow, it slips from the radar."

Lawmakers Reaffirm Support

During the ceremony, members of the Legislature, including representatives of the House Committee on Health and the Senate Pro-Tempore's office, also pledged continued collaboration with the Ministry of Health on national health priorities. Several lawmakers noted that the Legislature remains "open and supportive" of public health initiatives, emphasizing that "our people are dying" and that stronger action is needed.

Renewed Call for Unity in the Fight Against HIV

Minister Ngafuan concluded by thanking health workers, civil society, partners, and lawmakers for their sustained engagement.

"We celebrate you," he said. "We are doing something and we will do more."

World AIDS Day 2025 is being commemorated globally under the theme "Equalize", with Liberia's programs emphasizing public awareness, prevention, and a renewed national commitment to fighting HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, and related infections.