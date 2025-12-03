Africa: South Africa Excludes Nigerian-Born Defender From Afcon 2025 Squad

2 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has dropped Nigerian-born defender Ime Okon from his final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Okon was initially named in South Africa's 55-man provisional list by Broos two weeks ago.

However, the Hannover of Germany star failed to make the final 25-man squad released by the Belgian tactician yesterday. The 21-year-old has made five appearances for Bafana Bafana and was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother.

South Africa will commence their training camp for the competition on 8 December. Bafana will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign against Angola on 22 December, followed by a match against Egypt four days later, and will round out Group B against Zimbabwe on 29 December.

