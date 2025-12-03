Nigeria: Prudential Sports Honours Gombe's Finest, Invests N65m in Grassroots Dev't

Prudential Sports Limited, a company dedicated to sports development and athlete support, has honoured outstanding Nigerian sports administrators and promising athletes in Gombe State.

The award ceremony held at Matrix International Academy, also saw the company make significant investments in the region's sports infrastructure and welfare.

Among the notable award recipients were Mercy Iliya Namarwa, crowned Overall Best Athlete of the Year (Gombe State Chess Association), and Abdulrahman Mahmoud Baba, recognised as Young Athlete of the Season (Doma United). Other honourees included Chindo Abubakar (Most Improved Player - Gombe Bulls Basketball Club), Atiku Baitu (Player with Most Appearances - FC Yarmalight), Bawa Buhari (Referee of the Year), and Williams Attah (Sports Journalist of the Year). All Stars FC Gombe received Senator Haruna Garba's Fair Play Award, while Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, CEO of Mailantarki Academy, was presented with Alhaji Baba Manu's Sports Administrator of the Year award.

Beyond individual accolades, Prudential Sports Limited committed over N10 million to enrol more than 1,000 retired Gombe athletes and their dependents into the Gombe State Contributory Healthcare (GoHealth) scheme. Furthermore, 100 active athletes were enrolled in a contributory pension scheme with Premium Pension Limited.

Mallam Farouk Yarma, CEO of Prudential Sports and pioneer chairman of Gombe Sports Commission, highlighted additional initiatives, stating, "We supported Gombe State Football Association with N2 million for club registrations and donated sports equipment to 15 selected public and private schools, including Gombe State University." The equipment included footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, and chessboards, among others. Mr. Yarma confirmed the total investment for the awards and equipment exceeded N65 million

A highlight of the event was former Gombe State governor and president of the Nigeria Chess Federation, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, presenting the overall 'Best Athlete award to Mercy Iliya. He also pledged to sponsor her trip to Zimbabwe for the continental chess championship.

Professor Sani Ahmed Yauta, Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University, commended Prudential Sports' "unwavering contributions" and assured that the donated kits would enhance university sports. The ceremony was attended by a host of high-profile figures, including Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Muazu, representing the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, HRH Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, and Nigerian Olympian Mary Onyali.