Nigeria: Record-Breaking Abuja Half Marathon Set to Welcome Global Elite

With only five days until the PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City Half Marathon on December 6, Technical Director and three-time Olympian, Yusuf Alli, has declared the event ready to deliver a world-class experience.

Alli highlighted the race's rapid ascent, noting its unique achievement: "The PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City Half Marathon is the only marathon in our clime to get a label after just one edition. It's fantastic, and it's because of the structured, seamless organization of the event.

"This indicates the marathon's exceptional organisational standards and quick recognition within the athletic community," he said.

As preparations intensify, Alli confirmed that the second edition aims to surpass previous standards, attracting elite runners from across the globe, including top 300 athletes from Ethiopia and Kenya.

He also reaffirmed the organisers' dedication to international best practices, including doping tests, route blue marking, and athlete road tours.

"We will have doping tests. We've carried out blue marking of the route and will conduct a road tour with the athletes when they arrive."

The December 6 event promises to be a celebration of athletic excellence, community spirit, and international sportsmanship, further solidifying Abuja's reputation as a premier destination for road races in Africa.