Nigeria: FG Praises Saudi for Releasing Three Nigerians Detained Over Fraudulent Luggage

3 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has hailed Saudi Arabia for releasing three Nigerians wrongfully detained in Jeddah over luggage linked to criminal syndicates.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy.

The Nigerians - Mr Abdulhamid Sadieq, Mrs Maryam Abdullahi, and Mrs Bahijah Abdullahi - were arrested in August 2025 at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Tuggar explained that prohibited substances were fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without the knowledge of the passengers.

He said, "Upon notification, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Amb. Muazam Nayaya, immediately engaged Saudi authorities and informed Headquarters in Abuja. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was also requested to support the investigations.

"The Mission maintained regular contact with the authorities, conducted prison visits, and provided legal representation for the detainees."

According to the minister, the release reflects Nigeria's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, as enshrined in the 4D Doctrine of President Bola Tinubu.

After thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them on September 14 and 15, 2025.

Tuggar said, "A temporary travel restriction has been fully lifted.

"Mrs Maryam Abdullahi and Mrs Bahijah Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on November 5, 2025.

"The travel ban on Mr Sadieq was lifted on December 2, 2025, and arrangements for his return are ongoing."

The minister commended the professionalism of Saudi authorities and the key roles of the NDLEA and the Consulate in Jeddah in securing a just outcome. (NAN)

