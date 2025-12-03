Nigeria: Rival Cult Clash Leaves One Dead in Kwara Poly

One Oyelade Habeeb Olawale, a former student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin was hacked to death on Tuesday afternoon during a rival cult clash on the campus.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the clash was triggered by a photo that was taken by one of the rival cult groups without permission.

Arguments ensued, leading to a fracas as axes were dangerously used, leading to the death of Oyelade said to be the head of one of the rival cult gangs who was hacked to death.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has confirmed the killing of Oyelade,the former student of Civil Engineering department during Tuesday's rival cults attack

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the polytechnic management, in a statement by the institution's public relations officer, Halimat Garba, said the polytechnic's security division responded swiftly to the incident and have arrested several suspects in connection with the incident.

The statement made available to journalists in Wednesday said those apprehended in connection with the incident have been handed over to the police.

The management condemned in strong terms any form of violence and illegal activities

within and around the institution.

It commiserated with the family of the victim and assured the public of a safe and secured campus.

The statement reads "the management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, wish to inform the general public

about the unfortunate incident that occurred on our campus carlier on, Tuesday, "

December, 2025.

"The incident, which involved a clash between former students affiliated with cult groups,has resulted in the loss of life of one Oyelade Habeeb Olawale, a former student of the Civil Engineering Department, with matriculation number ND/20/CEC/FT/206.

"The Polytechnic condemns in stronger terms any form of violence and illegal activities

within and around the institution. We deeply regret the loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"The management wish to state categorically that the Polytechnic security personnel have immediately responded to the situation through their intelligence, and several suspects believed to be connected to the incident have been apprehended and handed over to the police for further investigations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The management is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.

"To this end, we are pleased to report that normalcy has returned to the campus, and the Polytechnic remains a safe environment for learning and personal development.

"All staff and students are hereby urged to continue their normal administrative and academic activities.

"The Polytechnic remains vigilant against any form of violence or cult-related activities and on-top of all security matters through its various security apparatus.

"We urge our students and the community to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to help

maintain peace and safety within our campus".