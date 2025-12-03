Africa: The Resurgence of Coups in Africa

opinion

In recent years, Africa has witnessed a troubling resurgence of coups, with military takeovers disrupting governance and reversing democratic progress across the continent. From Mali in 2020 to Guinea-Bissau in November 2025, and most recently Madagascar in October 2025, these events reflect deep-seated challenges that demand urgent attention from African leaders, regional organizations, and the international community. While each coup has its unique context, the broader patterns reveal systemic issues that must be addressed to foster stability and sustainable development.

The stakes are high, not only for the nations directly affected but for the entire continent, as these events threaten to undermine decades of progress toward democracy, peace, and prosperity.

The Anatomy of Instability: Understanding the Causes

The wave of coups since 2020 highlights recurring themes of governance failure, economic hardship, and security crises. Many of the affected nations - such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and now Madagascar - are grappling with weak state institutions, contested elections, and public discontent. Madagascar's coup, which followed months of political unrest and allegations of corruption, underscores the fragility of democratic governance even in countries outside the Sahel region.

In regions like West Africa and the Sahel, governments often struggle to provide basic services, maintain territorial control, and address the grievances of marginalized populations. This creates fertile ground for military intervention, which is frequently justified as a response to leadership failures. However, these interventions often exacerbate the very problems they claim to solve, perpetuating cycles of instability.

Economic mismanagement and corruption further exacerbate instability. In Guinea, for example, the military cited corruption and governance concerns as reasons for ousting President Alpha Condé in 2021. Similarly, contested elections - such as those in Gabon in 2023 and Madagascar in 2025 - have fueled public discontent and provided a pretext for military intervention. In many cases, leaders have clung to power through constitutional amendments or electoral manipulation, eroding public trust in democratic processes. These factors, combined with the erosion of trust in democratic institutions, have created a cycle of instability that is difficult to break.

The role of external factors cannot be ignored. Many of the countries experiencing coups are also grappling with the legacies of colonialism, which left behind fragile state structures and unresolved ethnic and regional tensions. Additionally, the global economic environment, including rising inflation, debt crises, and the impact of climate change, has placed further strain on already fragile states. These external pressures often compound internal governance failures, creating a perfect storm for political upheaval.

The Democratic Recession

The coups have had a devastating impact on democracy in Africa. In many cases, elected governments have been replaced by military regimes, halting progress toward democratic governance. For instance, Sudan's 2021 coup disrupted the country's fragile transition following the ousting of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir. In Chad, the military bypassed constitutional norms to install Mahamat Idriss Déby as interim leader after the death of his father, President Idriss Déby Itno, in 2021. Madagascar's coup, which ousted President Andry Rajoelina, further illustrates the vulnerability of democratic institutions in the face of political and security crises.

The consequences of these disruptions are far-reaching. Military rule often leads to the suppression of civil liberties, the weakening of political opposition, and the sidelining of long-term development goals. Moreover, the instability caused by coups can deter foreign investment, exacerbate poverty, and fuel further unrest, creating a vicious cycle that undermines progress. The erosion of democracy also has a psychological impact, as citizens lose faith in the possibility of peaceful and democratic change, potentially driving some toward radicalization or violent protest.

The broader implications for the continent are equally concerning. Africa has made significant strides in democratization over the past few decades, with many countries transitioning from authoritarian rule to multiparty systems. However, the recent wave of coups threatens to reverse this progress, raising questions about the durability of democratic gains. If left unchecked, this trend could embolden other military factions and undermine the credibility of democratic institutions across the continent.

Regional and International Responses: A Mixed Record

The international community has consistently condemned coups, with organizations like the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposing sanctions and demanding the restoration of civilian rule. However, the effectiveness of these measures has been mixed. In some cases, sanctions have pressured military leaders to negotiate transitions, as seen in Mali following its 2020 coup. In others, they have had little impact, with military regimes consolidating power despite international condemnation.

One of the challenges in responding to coups is the lack of a unified approach. While regional organizations play a critical role, their capacity to enforce decisions is often limited by political divisions and resource constraints. For example, ECOWAS has been more proactive in addressing coups in West Africa, but its efforts are often undermined by member states with competing interests. The AU, while vocal in its condemnation, has struggled to enforce its anti-coup norms consistently, partly due to the influence of powerful member states.

External actors, including former colonial powers and global superpowers, have also played a complex role. While some have supported democratic transitions, others have prioritized their strategic interests, such as access to natural resources or counterterrorism cooperation, over the promotion of democracy. This inconsistency has weakened the international community's credibility and effectiveness in addressing coups.

A Path Forward: Addressing Root Causes

To reduce the frequency of coups and foster long-term stability, African nations and their partners must address the root causes of political instability. This requires a multi-faceted approach that includes strengthening democratic institutions, tackling corruption and economic mismanagement, enhancing security, promoting regional cooperation, and engaging civil society.

Building resilient institutions that can withstand political and security crises is essential. This includes promoting judicial independence, ensuring free and fair elections, and fostering inclusive governance that addresses the needs of all citizens. Governments must prioritize transparency, accountability, and economic reforms to address the grievances that often fuel coups. International partners can support these efforts through technical assistance, capacity-building programs, and targeted investments in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Addressing the security challenges in regions like the Sahel requires coordinated efforts to combat insurgencies, improve border control, and strengthen military professionalism. Regional organizations and international partners can play a key role in providing resources and expertise. However, these efforts must be accompanied by broader strategies to address the root causes of conflict, such as poverty, inequality, and marginalization. Without addressing these underlying issues, military solutions alone are unlikely to bring lasting peace.

Greater collaboration among African nations is critical to addressing cross-border challenges such as terrorism, migration, and economic instability. Strengthening the capacity of organizations like the AU and ECOWAS can enhance their ability to respond to crises and support democratic transitions. This includes not only improving their enforcement mechanisms but also fostering a culture of collective responsibility and solidarity among member states.

Civil society organizations, including youth groups, women's associations, and religious leaders, can play a vital role in promoting accountability and advocating for peaceful solutions to political disputes. Empowering these groups is essential to building a culture of democracy and resilience. Additionally, the media and educational institutions can help foster a more informed and engaged citizenry, capable of holding leaders accountable and resisting authoritarian tendencies.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

The resurgence of coups in Africa is a stark reminder of the continent's ongoing struggles with governance, security, and development. While the challenges are significant, they are not insurmountable. By addressing the root causes of instability and fostering greater regional and international cooperation, African nations can chart a path toward sustainable peace and prosperity.

The stakes are high. Each coup not only disrupts the lives of millions but also undermines the continent's collective progress. It is time for African leaders, regional organizations, and the global community to act decisively, ensuring that the promise of democracy and development is not derailed by the specter of military intervention. The future of Africa depends on the ability of its leaders and citizens to rise to this challenge, reaffirming their commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. Only through collective action and sustained effort can the continent overcome this troubling trend and realize its full potential.

About the Author

Moses Zangar, Jr. is a Liberian journalist and Communication for Development (C4D) specialist, bringing years of expertise from the frontlines of media and international organizations like the United Nations.