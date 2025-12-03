Mauritius: Lseza Wraps Up Economic Zones Study Tour in Mauritius

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), with support from the World Bank-funded Liberia Investment, Finance, and Trade (LIFT) Project, has successfully concluded a strategic study tour to Mauritius, aimed at strengthening Liberia's emerging Special Economic Zones (SEZ), logistics, and Freeport development framework.

The week-long mission brought together senior officials of LSEZA and LIFT to study Mauritius' highly successful SEZ governance systems, industrial development models, and world-class logistics operations which have positioned the island nation as one of Africa's most competitive trade and investment hubs.

The delegation was led by Acting Director for Administration, Madam Hattie Wureh Hunder, who headed a series of technical engagements with key government institutions, private-sector leaders, and major industrial operators in Mauritius. The mission focused on gathering practical insights that will help Liberia design and implement a globally competitive SEZ ecosystem.

During the tour, the Liberian delegation held strategic discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius, the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), BPML Freeport Services, and House of Lords Beverages Ltd. These engagements provided critical exposure to policy coordination, private-sector investment models, export readiness strategies, and the management of high-performing economic hubs.

The team also observed first-hand the advanced Freeport infrastructure, modern logistics coordination systems, and reliable service delivery mechanisms that drive efficient trade flows across Mauritius' 19 active economic zones. These operational best practices were identified as crucial lessons for the transformation of Liberia's SEZ sector.

LSEZA's engagement in Mauritius was coordinated by the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius, which facilitated access to key policy institutions and industrial operators. The visit provided deep insight into how public-private partnerships, regulatory efficiency, and infrastructure investment combine to create sustainable industrial zones.

According to LSEZA officials, the study tour delivered critical takeaways in SEZ governance, export competitiveness, private-sector integration, infrastructure management, and logistics efficiency. These lessons will now inform Liberia's strategy for developing modern economic zones capable of attracting large-scale investment, boosting exports, creating jobs, and accelerating national growth.

The delegation included Madam Hattie Wureh Hunder, Acting Director for Administration; Miss Josephine G. Ghon-tay, Corporate Communications Officer; Miss Anna M. Sarkor, One-Stop Shop Coordination Officer; and Mr. Julius Saye Keh-nel, Acting Project Coordinator for LIFT-P.

The initiative was made possible through the World Bank-supported LIFT Project, which is designed to improve Liberia's investment climate, expand access to finance, strengthen institutional capacity, and enhance national trade efficiency.

LSEZA has reaffirmed that the knowledge gained from Mauritius will directly support Liberia's drive to build robust, investor-friendly, and globally competitive Special Economic Zones, positioning the country as an attractive destination for sustainable industrial growth and international trade.