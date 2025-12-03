Nigeria: Just in - Senate Begins Screening of New Defence Minister

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, nominated ChrostophMusa to replace Mohammed Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

Nigerian Senators have commenced the screening of the new Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa.

Mr Musa, a retired general and immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was accompanied to the chamber by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Bashir Lado, and many other retired military officers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The screening began at about 2:10 p.m., after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved a motion to admit the nominee into the chamber in accordance with the Senate's standing rules.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is presiding over the session at the Committee of the Whole.

Mr Musa is not new to the National Assembly, having appeared before lawmakers in 2023 when he was nominated as CDS.

Mr Akpabio, who is the chairman of the Committee of the Whole, welcomed the nominee to the chamber and urged him to contribute his expertise towards addressing the country's worsening security challenges, should he be confirmed.

Thereafter, he invited Mr Musa to the podium to introduce himself and assure Nigerians of adequate security.

Mr Musa, while introducing himself, described the bandits terrorising the country as evil forces who have no regard for human life.

He urged Nigerians to unite against insecurity and stressed the importance of securing the nation's borders against foreign infiltration.

At the time of filing this report, the screening was still in progress, with senators questioning the nominee on issues relating to the country's security concerns.

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, nominated Mr Musa to replace Mohammed Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, stated that President Tinubu transmitted Mr Musa's nomination to the Senate for screening, in accordance with constitutional requirements.

Mr Musa, who turns 58 on 25 December, served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025.