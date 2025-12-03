Ghana: GAF central Command Wins Exercise Tigers Path Drills Competition

The Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) last Thursday emerged as the winner of this year's Exercise Tigers Path Drills Competition, held at the Jungle Warfare School in Achiase, Eastern Region. The team accumulated 887.06 points to claim first place, followed by Support Services with 836.26 points, Southern Command in third with 794.34 points, Air Force with 771.22 points, Ghana Navy fifth with 695.17 points, and Northern Command sixth with 661.73 points.

The winners, adjudged the best in Tactical Combat and Obstacle Crossing, were presented with a miniature tiger, a trophy, and a cash prize of GH¢10,000. Support Services, recognised for excellence in Navigation, and the Ghana Navy, awarded for Offensive Jungle Operations, also received GH¢10,000 each, while other participating commands received GH¢5,000 as consolation prizes. Dorothy Mensah, the best female participant, received GH¢10,000, and Corporal David Sewor, the best rifle shot individual, was presented with a cash prize and a plaque.

The occasion also marked the commissioning of a newly constructed road and Unit Square at the Jungle Warfare School. Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, congratulated the participants, noting that the successful completion of the exercise not only demonstrated the soldiers' skill and resilience but also reflected the progressive strides Ghana is making in strengthening the Armed Forces.

"Exercise Tigers Path 2025 clearly demonstrates the commitment, resilience, and professionalism of our soldiers over the past four days. They have been tested in offensive operations, jungle survival, counter-insurgency, and physical endurance, sharpening their skills while reinforcing teamwork and unity necessary for modern military operations," Mr. Genfi stated.

He added that the return of Exercise Tigers Path since 2019 underscores its importance in testing endurance and reinforcing the resilience of the forces. He also commended the high command to introduce policies that further enhance operational skills. The commissioning of the road and Unit Square reflects President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to upgrading military infrastructure and providing soldiers with a conducive environment for training and operations.

Mr. Genfi urged participants to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, professionalism, and teamwork, and to remain steadfast in combating illegal mining and environmental degradation. He expressed gratitude to Doctor Jay Binny, Patrick Kwame Danso of Memphis Metropolitan Limited, Jomoro Rural Bank, and GCB Bank, which presented GH¢60,000 to sponsor the exercise.