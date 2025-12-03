Ghana: Pres Mahama Graces 4th FNB Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament

President John Dramani Mahama joined a host of golf enthusiasts at the Achimota Golf Club for the fourth edition of the FNB Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament. The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams, was also present as the President performed the ceremonial tee-off to officially begin the competition.

Held under the theme "Giving Back to the Community through Golf", this year's tournament attracted more than 140 amateur golfers from clubs across the country. President Mahama's attendance elevated the atmosphere, inspiring intense competition across four divisions.

At the end of the tournament, John Ayayee (handicap 9) claimed victory in the Men's Group A with an impressive 44 points, ahead of Elisee Sezan and Isaac Asante, who placed second and third respectively. In the Men's Group B, Esukis Esukise Martin (handicap 24) topped the group with 46 points, followed by Kingsley Ayesu in second place and John Djiedjorm Jaja in third.

In the Ladies Group A category, Canadian-based golfer Flora Hurtubisae dominated with 40 points, while Vastie Amoafo Yeboah and Mary Prempeh took the second and third positions. The Ladies Group B saw Marlene Tonyigah emerge champion, with Princess Nkansah Boadu placing second and Achimota Golf Club Lady Captain, Kous Louanges Mang, finishing third.

The 2025 edition reaffirmed its status as one of Ghana's most prestigious amateur golf events, held annually under the patronage of the sitting President. After experiencing his first full taste of the sport, President Mahama expressed enthusiasm about possibly taking up golf more seriously.

During the awards and closing ceremony, the Chairman of the event, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, and Achimota Golf Club President, Frank Adu Jnr, expressed appreciation to President Mahama for his ongoing support towards sports development. The Executive Director of FNB, Sylvia Inkoom, commended the organisers for delivering a well-coordinated and successful event, expressing her institution's gratitude for being part of the tournament.

The competition was organised by Northwestern Solutions in partnership with the Ghana Golf Association, with First National Bank (FNB) as the headline sponsor. Additional support was provided by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Aphro, La Villa Aphro, Mundus, SAP GP, Danny List Foundation, Caveman Watches, The Luckiest, John Walker Nguvu Mining Limited, among others.