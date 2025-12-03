Ghana: Killing of Former NPP Chairman - High Court Discharges Gregory Afoko, Alangde Asabke

Gregory Afoko and Alangde Asabke, the men accused of killing Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2015, have been discharged by the High Court in Accra.

Before discharging the accused, Justice Married Louis-Summons noted that the case had been adjourned about eight times without any activity. She also observed the absence of a prosecutor to update the court on the proceedings and that only five out of seven jurors were present.

Afoko and Asabke had been kept in lawful custody for almost 10 years after being arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the murder of the late Mahama. On February 23, 2025, Afoko was granted GH¢500,000 bail by the court and was ordered to report to the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) once every two weeks pending the determination of the case. Justice Louis-Summons also directed Afoko to produce two sureties, one to be justified. Afoko filed his third bail application on February 17, nearly 10 years after the trial began.

On April 27, 2023, a jury returned a 4-3 verdict of not guilty against Afoko on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder. Per the verdict, Afoko was to be retried, as his alleged accomplice, Asabke, had been sentenced to death by hanging by the court. Asabke was sentenced after a seven-member jury unanimously found him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Section 285 (4) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), a 4-3 jury verdict in a murder trial constitutes a hung jury, necessitating a retrial. Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, ruled accordingly.

Justice Wood pronounced:

"Asabke Alangde, the men and women elected to try you, having found you guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, you are hereby sentenced to death by hanging."

Counsel for Asabke, Mr Vortia, immediately appealed the death sentence, describing the verdict as "strange" and a travesty of justice. He questioned how one person could be found guilty of conspiracy while Afoko was found not guilty of the same charge, and vowed to lodge an instant appeal. He described the case as a clear testament to flaws in the jury system in the country.

According to prosecution claims, on May 14, 2015, Afoko's brother, Paul Afoko, and Kwabena Agyepong, then NPP National Chairman and General Secretary respectively, went to Bolgatanga for a meeting. Adams Mahama allegedly organized thugs to disrupt the meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, accusing them of campaigning against then NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Afoko, reportedly upset, confronted Mahama but was chased away by some thugs.

The prosecution alleged that Afoko and Asabke formed another youth group to protect persons perceived to be against Nana Akufo-Addo. On May 20, 2015, they allegedly laid ambush at Mahama's residence with a substance suspected to be acid. Mahama, upon returning home in his pick-up vehicle (registration NR 761-14) around 11:10 pm, was signaled to roll down his window. The suspects allegedly poured the acid on him before fleeing on a motorbike. Mahama's wife, Hajia Adams, intervened to bring him out of the vehicle.