Ghana: Sagnarigu MP Breaks Ground for Gh¢3.3m Development Projects

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sagnarigu Constituency, Mr Atta Issah, on Saturday broke ground for the construction of two development projects valued at GH¢3.3 million in two communities within the constituency.

The projects, initiated by the MP and funded through his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), are expected to be completed within six months.

They include the construction and furnishing of a two-unit kindergarten block with an office and a store at the Kpalsi AME Zion KG School, as well as a CHPS compound at Sognaayili.

Addressing chiefs, youth, women and other community members at the ceremony, Mr Issah stated that from now until next year, he intended to build additional schools and clinics for the people of Sagnarigu.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said he had already earmarked nearly 10 schools for construction across the constituency.

He explained that the projects formed part of the promises he made during his campaign in the last general election.

According to him, the construction of new school facilities was aimed at improving teaching and learning in the beneficiary communities, helping to ease congestion in overcrowded classrooms, and promoting a stronger reading culture among pupils.

Mr Issah added that the CHPS compound project, when completed, would provide essential healthcare services and end the need for residents to travel long distances to access medical care elsewhere in the constituency or beyond.

He also disclosed that the facility would be furnished with modern medical equipment in order to ensure that nurses could run it effectively "without any challenges."

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, Mr Abdulai Imoro Gong, stated that the NDC government was dedicated and committed to providing the necessary infrastructure for the benefit of the country.

He stated that the NDC, as a party, remained committed to the development of rural communities across the length and breadth of Ghana.

The Sub-Chief of Kpalsi, Nba Iddrisu Yakubu, speaking on behalf of the chiefs of both communities, expressed their appreciation to the MP for initiating the projects and assured him that they would work closely with the contractors to ensure the work was completed within schedule.