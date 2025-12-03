Ghana: Public Servants Admonished to Serve With Integrity, Compassion

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, has admonished public servants to lead and serve with integrity and compassion. That, he said, was necessary to enable citizens to have strong faith in the governance system.

Mr Debrah stated this in remarks delivered on his behalf by the Special Advisor to the President on the Economy, Mr Seth Terkper, during the maiden interfaith music programme organised by the Africa West Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Accra on Friday.

The programme, dubbed "The Miracle of Christmas," featured inspiring renditions by choirs from the Methodist, Presbyterian and other Christian denominations across the country, and was attended by Muslim and traditional leaders, including Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Office of the National Chief Imam, and Nii Ahele Nunu III, Abola Mantse.

Mr Debrah said public servants must lead with the conviction that faith was not only a private treasure but also a public responsibility.

"Public service is not merely administrative work nor only policy formulation, but a calling requiring character, discipline, humility and compassion."

He encouraged religious and faith leaders to continue to lead with courage, stressing that leadership rooted in values had the power to unite the nation.

"Let us choose to be people whose values are consistent whether we are seen or unseen. Let us choose the kind of leadership that builds and unites our nation, our continent, and the world. The kind of leadership that Ghana needs now more than ever," Mr Debrah stated.

He commended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for creating a space where unity, goodwill and hope were shared, especially in the Christmas season.

The candle-lighting ceremony, he said, symbolised the truth that "light does not compete with other lights," explaining that integrity and compassion in leadership inspired people in the society.

The First Counsellor, Africa West Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, said in an interview that the annual Christmas concert was held to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to "light the world" through kindness, hope and service.

He encouraged all people to rely on Christ in times of trial and to show forgiveness and love to one another. Elder Ojediran said the interfaith nature of the programme reflected Ghana's religious harmony and the shared belief that all people were God's children, regardless of doctrine.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ms Abla Gomashie, commended the church for its humanitarian contributions, recalling its support to victims of tidal waves in her constituency in 2021 and those affected by the Volta Dam spillage.