Ghana: Pursue Professional Studies to Remain Competitive ...ATU Graduates Urged

The graduates of Accra Technical University (ATU) have been urged to pursue further professional studies to build different skills to stay competitive in today's fast-changing digital world.

Addressing the 25th Congregation of the University in Accra, the Senior Vice President of MTN Group, Mr Ebenezer Asante, advised the Class of 2025 to embrace continuous learning, noting that "stubborn perseverance" and the ability to "learn, unlearn and relearn" would determine their success in the future of work.

According to him, although the job market remained uncertain, graduates who applied themselves "morally and legally" could break barriers and avoid the "undignifying weight of poverty."

In total, 2,771 students graduated with Bachelor of Technology, Master of Technology and Diploma certificates.

Mr Asante said artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, quantum technologies and advanced data systems were reshaping global industries. He challenged the graduates to position themselves not only as users of technology but as creators and problem-solvers who deployed innovation to address the country's pressing developmental needs.

Citing sanitation, energy, manufacturing, food security and cyber security as critical sectors requiring urgent interventions, he stressed that ATU graduates held the potential to build solutions that would drive Africa's digital transformation.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, in remarks made on his behalf by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr Emmanuel Newman, reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthening TVET institutions and deepening digital education infrastructure. He lauded ATU for producing "industry-ready, technologically sound graduates" and noted that the theme, "Emerging Technologies: How prepared is the ATU?" was timely for national technological agenda.

Mr Iddrisu urged the graduates to confront the future with resilience, integrity and innovation, adding that the country's progress depended on technically skilled young people capable of driving productivity and creating jobs. "There are jobs in Ghana. If you cannot find one, create it," he emphasised, encouraging the cohort to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset built on creativity and adaptability.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, said the university recorded an 80 per cent increase in peer-reviewed publications, secured $4.5 million in competitive research grants. He said the school had strengthened its international collaborations across Germany, China, the United States and the United Kingdom and also hosted its maiden Applied Research Conference (ARCA II), attracting over 250 research presentations, with the proceedings set for publication by Springer Nature.

Prof. Acakpoivi advised the graduands to be courageous and have confidence, competence in their abilities.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

