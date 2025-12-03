Ghana: Christ Reminders New Church Ordains Six Pastors

The Christ Reminders New Church on Sunday ordained six new pastors to strengthen its mission in propagating the gospel and supporting church growth. The newly ordained pastors underwent two years of intensive training to deepen their understanding of the Bible and enhance their pastoral capacities.

During the church's 7th ordination ceremony, Apostle Daniel Adu Asare, founder and head of the Christ Reminders New Church, linked the growing menace of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, to greed. He highlighted that the destruction of Ghana's forest reserves and water bodies stems from prioritizing wealth over national well-being.

The ordination event, attended by members from various assemblies including Weija, featured prayer, thanksgiving, and musical ministration. Apostle Asare emphasized the moral responsibility of Christians and religious leaders in tackling environmental degradation. He encouraged the newly ordained pastors to uphold their duty to protect the environment, pray for national transformation, and work collectively to restore Ghana's lands and waters.

Apostle Asare also warned about the era of "spiritual confusion," where many self-proclaimed prophets focus on material promises rather than spiritual salvation. He advised the new ministers to remain steadfast in biblical truth, lead by example, and guide their congregations back to faithfulness. "Go out, preach the gospel, and show them God. We are acting as if there is no God," he urged.

Pastor Dr. Charles Obeel, serving at the Odorkor branch, expressed excitement over the ordination and pledged to preach the unadulterated word of God. He affirmed that the new pastors would remain committed to guiding the congregation and sharing the teachings of Christ.