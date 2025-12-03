Ghana: Deputy Education Minister Lauds SDD-Ubids Progress

2 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Naziru ALHASSAN, WA

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has commended the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) for its expanding role in national development. Speaking at the university's fourth congregation in Wa, where he represented both the President and the Minister for Education, Dr. Apaak praised the institution for its resilience, academic progress, and commitment to producing graduates capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana's economic transformation.

Dr. Apaak noted that UBIDS holds a special place in Ghana's tertiary education landscape, describing it as a symbol of opportunity, transformation, and balanced national growth. He stressed that the congregation was not merely an academic ceremony but a celebration of perseverance and collective effort by staff, management, faculty, families, and guardians who supported the graduating class.

Referencing global research, the Deputy Minister highlighted the strong economic impact of tertiary education, citing World Bank reports showing significantly higher returns on investment in university education compared to primary and secondary schooling.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reiterating the government's commitment to expanding access and promoting excellence in higher education, Dr. Apaak said the establishment of UBIDS as an autonomous public university was a deliberate policy decision to bridge developmental disparities between northern and southern Ghana. He applauded the university for its growing student population, academic diversity, and research output, expressing confidence that its graduates were not only employable but also well positioned to become job creators.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Kanchebe Deribile, announced that 2,180 students graduated this year, including 688 postgraduates and 495 undergraduates. He celebrated the institution's recent achievements, notably the graduation of its first cohort of 27 LLB students, all of whom passed the professional entrance examination. Outstanding graduates received various awards, including the University Council Chairman's Award, Best Male Graduating Student, Best Female Graduating Student, and several category-specific honours.

Prof. Deribile also outlined progress under the Accelerated GETFund Infrastructure Completion Initiative, including the completion of internal roads, interim administrative blocks, and welfare-enhancing facilities for students and staff. He further revealed that proposals for establishing a School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences were ready, with the university collaborating with health facilities in the Upper West and Upper East Regions to create clinical training sites.

The Chairman of the University Council, Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, commended the institution's steady growth and urged graduates to be worthy ambassadors of UBIDS. He reaffirmed the Council's commitment to strengthening governance, financial sustainability, and academic excellence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.