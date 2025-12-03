Ghana: Pres Mahama Urges Graduates to Use Knowledge for National Good

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has called on graduates from various tertiary institutions to use the knowledge and skills gained through their education to craft solutions that uplift others and advance the common good. He emphasized that as graduates, they must strive to be innovators and problem-solvers, stating, "The challenges facing our country--from unemployment to climate change, from digital transformation to social inclusion--require minds that think critically and hearts that care deeply."

President Mahama made the call in a speech read on his behalf by the Central Regional Minister, Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, at the climax of the first session of the 30th congregation of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) over the weekend. A total of 8,283 students who completed various programmes at the university were awarded degrees and diplomas, including 34 PhDs.

He further noted that the future of Ghana's education--and indeed the future of Ghana itself--depends on how faithfully and passionately graduates serve in the various sectors. He stated that education is the foundation of every nation's progress, and graduates have a special responsibility to contribute towards the transformation of the nation.

President Mahama also highlighted the introduction of the "No Fees Stress" Policy, which provides full coverage of academic user fees for all first-year students enrolled in public tertiary institutions, including universities and technical universities.

The Vice Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitcuual, reaffirmed the University's commitment to rigorously implementing its strategic plan. He emphasized that the University remains dedicated to transforming knowledge into a force for enlightenment and empowerment, driving development for both current and future generations. He also commended the Ministry of Education for the policy regarding the use of Ghanaian languages as the medium of instruction from KG to Primary Three.

The Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Justice Jacob Charles Amonoo Monney, called on stakeholders of the University to commit to an institution that is academically vibrant, administratively strong, financially resilient, and ethically grounded. In his statement, the Chancellor of UEW, Neenyi Ghartey VII, praised the government for formulating strategic policies aimed at creating employment opportunities.