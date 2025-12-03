Liberia: GST Increase Threatens Households Survival

Dr. Clarence K. Moniba has launched a blistering attack against the government over the proposed increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 percent to 13 percent in the Draft Fiscal Year 2026 National Budget, warning that the move will trigger higher prices on nearly all imported goods and deepen economic hardship for ordinary Liberians.

Dr. Moniba described the over US$1.2 billion national budget as a dangerous framework built on squeezing more revenue from already struggling citizens instead of expanding economic opportunities. "The cost of living is rising, but the people's income is standing still," Moniba said. "So yes, the budget may look bigger on paper, but that is because the tax on the common citizen has also increased."

He explained that the GST increase will immediately affect the prices of food, household items, and other basic necessities. "When an importer pays 13 percent at the Freeport, that cost will 100 percent be passed on to the average Liberian," he warned. "That is why this budget cannot be celebrated. The national budget should reduce pressure on households--not add to it."

Using the example of market women and small traders, Moniba said the tax hike will either force them to increase their prices or absorb losses they cannot afford. "A market woman in Red Light who sells imported rice, oil, and seasoning will either raise her prices or take heavy losses," he said. "Either way, the struggling customer pays the price. And this is happening at a time when families are already battling food prices, school fees, rent, healthcare, and transportation costs."

Dr. Moniba also criticized what he called the government's dangerous preference for recurrent spending over development. He revealed that since 2006, nearly 90 percent of Liberia's national budget has gone to operational costs, while only about 10 percent has supported capital investment and development.

"Our fiscal 2026 budget, like many before it, continues this destructive pattern," he said. "For every one dollar spent on building roads, hospitals, and schools, we spend nine dollars on salaries, travel, fuel slips, entertainment, and other recurring expenses."

According to him, Liberia's true enemies are poverty and unemployment, yet the national budget continues to prioritize government comfort over citizens' survival. "With budgets that prioritize government over people, we will remain behind even countries that are already struggling," he said. "No nation grows when its youth are unskilled, unsupported, and unemployed."

He further criticized budgetary allocations to education and healthcare, warning that Liberia's future human capital is being sidelined. Moniba disclosed that less than US$10 million has been allocated to public universities and vocational institutions nationwide, while the combined budgets for 103 lawmakers exceed US$50 million in salaries and benefits.

He also revealed that JFK Medical Center, Liberia's largest referral hospital, received only US$5 million, while six of the country's top political offices collectively received more than US$11 million. "When we spend more on six political offices than on hospitals, universities, and agriculture, it is clear that bureaucracy is being placed above people," he said. "This must change if Liberia is to truly change."

Dr. Moniba also condemned what he described as misplaced priorities, pointing out that US$200,000 is allocated to the Maryland Vocational Training Institute, while US$500,000 has been budgeted for scratch cards for public officials. "These numbers reflect a serious misunderstanding of national priorities," he stressed.

Turning to agriculture, Moniba described the sector as dangerously neglected, revealing that the entire agriculture budget stands at just about US$13 million, even as Liberia spends more than US$200 million annually importing rice alone.

"Year after year, we rely on rice grown in India and other countries to feed our people," he said. "Counties that should be our agricultural backbone--Lofa, Bong, Margibi, Nimba, and Grand Gedeh--are being ignored. We are exporting our wealth and importing our survival."

He warned that the continued neglect of agriculture puts national food security at serious risk and undermines economic independence. According to him, a properly funded agricultural sector could create jobs, reduce poverty, stabilize rural communities, and secure Liberia's future food supply.

Appealing directly to President Joseph N. Boakai, Dr. Moniba said the FY 2026 national budget does not reflect the transformational leadership Liberians were promised. "No nation has ever developed by investing in bureaucracy over people," he said. "Yet that is exactly what this budget represents. We must build a New Liberia--one where the national budget reflects national priorities: strong schools, functional hospitals, productive farms, and safe communities."

Dr. Moniba also condemned the tens of millions of dollars allocated to lawmakers under so-called legislative projects, describing the practice as an abuse of power and politics disguised as development.

"This is not their job, and it is not development," he said. "If lawmakers are making the laws, carrying out oversight, and executing development projects, then what exactly is the role of the Executive and local government?"

He concluded by describing his advocacy as a fight for the soul of Liberia and urged citizens to demand a people-centered budget. "We can rise. We can rebuild. We can transform--but only if we take action," Moniba said. "If we do not demand accountability today, then when? If we continue to accept budgets that favor government officials over citizens, we will remain trapped in failure."