Liberia: Human Rights Community Submits Proposed Amendments to War Crimes Court Bill to Liberian Senate

In a renewed push for long-delayed justice, the human rights community, led by the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) and supported by civil society organizations, transitional justice advocates, victims' groups, women's and youth organizations, has formally submitted proposed amendments to the Liberian Senate's bill seeking the establishment of a War Crimes Court.

The amendment, titled "An Act to Establish a Special War Crimes Tribunal for Liberia," was presented to the Senate's Judiciary and Human Rights Committee during a submission ceremony at the Capitol. The 36-page draft draws on international war crimes statutes and best practices to strengthen Liberia's accountability process.

Present to receive the document were Senator Augustine Chea, Chair of the Judiciary Committee; Senator Joseph K. Jallah, Co-Chair; Senator Albert T. Chea of Grand Kru County; Senator Simon Taylor; and Senator Emmanuel Nuquay, who formally acknowledged receipt and assured stakeholders of a collaborative review process.

Stakeholders described the submission as a historic milestone in Liberia's decades-long quest to address atrocities committed during the civil wars. Veteran human rights advocate Adama K. Dempster, speaking on behalf of the human rights community, reflected on the prolonged journey toward accountability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I've been involved in this struggle nationally and internationally for a very long time. The anticipation of establishing this court has been our desire for decades," Dempster said. "When Sierra Leone's civil war ended, they immediately began their accountability process and within six months established a Special Court. Our Truth and Reconciliation Commission also recommended that a war crimes court be established within five months after the war. We are only now arriving at that destination."

Dempster emphasized that the proposed amendments do not replace the Senate's bill but strengthen it in line with international standards. "Our draft is an amendment and an addition to what the Senate has already proposed. We are not bringing anything strange. We are only ensuring that the bill carries critical elements that meet international benchmarks," he said.

Under the proposed framework, the Chief Prosecutor would be appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General, while the Deputy Prosecutor would be appointed by the President of Liberia. The tribunal would include 11 judges--four Liberian judges appointed by the President, and seven international judges appointed by the United Nations to ensure independence and credibility.

"This is about deterrence, so that no one ever again decides to choose war or violence to destabilize our nation. Justice is how we sustain peace and growth," Dempster said. He also highlighted the ongoing suffering of war victims, including women who endured repeated sexual violence and youth forced into combat as child soldiers.

"Nothing close to real reparations has been done for these people. Establishing this court will help bring closure to long-standing wounds in our society," he added.

Warning of the urgency, Dempster noted that political priorities could shift as Liberia approaches the 2026 and 2027 election cycles. "The political will exists now. Whatever is done now will go on record as your legacy for the Liberian people. Justice delayed for this long must not be justice denied again," he said.

Senator Albert T. Chea, former President Pro Tempore, assured stakeholders of continued engagement and consultation. "One of the best ways to pass good legislation is to consult the people it affects. That is why we proposed developing a roadmap that includes consultations, reviews, and further consultations. We will work with you every step of the way," he said. Chea also noted constitutional considerations regarding jurisdiction, the role of foreign judges and prosecutors, and the Supreme Court's authority as the final arbiter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Augustine Chea, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, welcomed the amendment and praised the collaborative spirit of the process. "You were here before, and we had a very good discussion. We told you then that this must be a collaborative effort. We will not sit here alone and make the law by ourselves. All stakeholders must be involved," he said.

Senator Chea emphasized unanimous agreement on the bill's core objective. "As to whether we want justice for the victims of our war and for the atrocities committed, we all agree on that. It must serve as a deterrent so that future generations never repeat the horrors we experienced," he said.

The submission of the proposed Special War Crimes Tribunal bill marks a critical step forward in Liberia's transitional justice process, renewing hope for victims and survivors that long-awaited accountability may finally become a reality