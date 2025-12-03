Liberia: LNAC Demands National Budget Support for Sustainability HIV Response

The Liberia National AIDS Commission (LNAC) has renewed calls for government budgetary support to sustain the country's HIV response after new health data revealed more than 2,000 new HIV cases recorded in 2025 as testing expanded nationwide.

Speaking at this year's World AIDS Day commemoration in Gbarnga on December 1, LNAC's Decentralization Assistant, Martha V. T. Wiles warned that Liberia's HIV progress could be undermined unless the national government commits to financing the country's HIV Sustainability Roadmap.

Wiles said the celebration serves as a moment of "remembrance, renewal, and recommitment" to ending one of the world's most enduring public health threats. She added that this year's global theme, Overcoming Disruption and Transforming the AIDS Response, aligned with Liberia's efforts to strengthen resilience and reduce dependence on external donors.

Presenting the latest health figures, Ms Wiles disclosed that from January to November 2025, health facilities tested 75,897 people, with 2,076 found to be HIV-positive. Overall, more than 403,000 individuals accessed HIV-related services this year, and over 32,000 Liberians are currently on life-saving antiretroviral treatment.

She said the data shows improved coverage, greater community demand, and stronger health-seeking behaviour built over decades of partnership among health workers, donors, communities and the government.

Despite these achievements, Mrs Wiles warned that the national HIV response still faces serious challenges, including limited domestic funding, reduced external support due to global financing cuts, and persistent service gaps among vulnerable groups.

"The national budget must include a clear and dedicated allocation for the HIV response," she stressed. "The government must fully own and lead the HIV Sustainability Roadmap if we are to build a future where our progress does not rely solely on donor partners."

She added that recent gains, including assessments of 26 health facilities, strengthening of technical working groups, and the donation of vehicles and motorbikes to enhance monitoring and community outreach, show that Liberia's HIV response is becoming "stronger, more resilient, and more prepared."

Also speaking at the event, Bong County Health Officer Dr Daanue P. Zwuogbae presented national HIV trends, warning that young women aged 15-24 remain disproportionately affected. He said HIV prevalence in this age group is up to three times higher among young women than young men, a situation driven by biological factors, social vulnerability, and higher detection rates among women due to routine antenatal testing.

Dr. Zwuogbae emphasised that Liberia's progress toward achieving the global 95-95-95 targets depends heavily on young people getting tested. While the country has achieved strong performance on treatment and viral suppression, he said the biggest challenge remains the "First 95"--ensuring that people know their HIV status.

He urged youth to take responsibility through regular testing, safe behaviour, and rejecting stigma. He also called on the security sector, including the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia National Police, to support confidentiality, non-discrimination, and safe access to HIV services for all.

"As youth in Bong County, you are the generation that can end AIDS in Liberia," Dr Zwuogbae said. "Let us choose knowledge over fear, responsibility over risk, and compassion over stigma."

At the ceremony, Bong County health authorities echoed the call for a unified national effort.

Representatives of the student community and joint security also delivered remarks, raising concerns about the need for clear, medically accurate communication at future HIV events. Students called for more school-to-school outreach to help young people understand prevention and testing, while joint security officials urged organisers to ensure medically trained speakers address sensitive issues.

Mr. Sam B. Elliott, Bong County Administrator, encouraged the formation of school-based health clubs and urged young people to "know your status," saying early testing empowers individuals to make informed life decisions.

Meanwhile, Uriah T. Sayplaylay Council President of the Nathaniel Varney Massaquoi Public High School, spoke on behalf of the student community. He lauded the National Aids Commission for the awareness and further urged the establishment of health clubs in various schools in Bong County.

