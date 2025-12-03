West Africa: Liberia Seeks Glory Against Nigeria in Amputee Final

The inaugural West Africa Para Games are set for a thrilling conclusion as Liberia's Men's Amputee National Team faces host nation Nigeria in the gold-medal match on Wednesday, December 3, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Lagos.

The final promises an intense, high-stakes battle, especially given that the two sides met earlier in the tournament's group stage, ending in a tense 0-0 draw. Both teams are expected to bring their best as they compete for the championship.

The match is scheduled for 3:30 PM WAT (2:30 PM GMT) at MKO Abiola Stadium, giving fans across West Africa a prime opportunity to witness the climactic showdown.

Liberia secured their place in the final with a strong group stage showing, starting with a 0-0 draw against Cameroon. They then overwhelmed Benin with an 8-0 victory before facing a scoreless draw against Nigeria, which confirmed both nations' spots in the gold-medal game and set the stage for a dramatic rematch.

Liberia enters the final carrying a proud legacy as one of Africa's most successful amputee football programs. The Lone Star has claimed the Africa Amputee Cup three consecutive times--in 2008, 2011, and 2013. On the global stage, Liberia is currently ranked 17th worldwide and 6th in Africa.

Their recent 6th-place finish at the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) secured their qualification for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Costa Rica. The West Africa Para Games offer the team a crucial competitive tune-up ahead of their global campaign.

Playing on home turf, Nigeria enters the final as favorites. The team finished fourth at the 2024 AAFCON in Egypt and will rely on both tactical discipline and the support of a passionate home crowd at MKO Abiola Stadium to claim the inaugural title.

The final promises to be a showcase of skill, determination, and the rising standard of amputee football in West Africa, as Liberia aims to challenge the hosts and add another chapter to their distinguished legacy.