Liberia: LFA Launches FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches' Workshop

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has taken a major step in advancing youth football development with the official launch of the FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches' Workshop at its headquarters on Monday.

The specialized, five-day training program, running through December 5, aims to strengthen the skills and capacity of local coaching talent, with a particular focus on youth-level goalkeeping. This initiative is part of a series of development programs supported by FIFA, following the recent CAF Coach Educators workshop.

Twenty-two experienced goalkeeper coaches from clubs and national teams are participating in the intensive course, which is being facilitated by FIFA experts Alejandro Heredia and Cameron Cox. The program focuses on the technical and tactical requirements of the modern goalkeeper, emphasizing player development and knowledge sharing within Liberia's coaching community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji stressed the strategic importance of investing in goalkeeping education. He encouraged participants to apply their newly acquired skills immediately to mentor the next generation of Liberian talent.

"Today we've gathered most of you, coaches of clubs and national teams, to share knowledge," Raji said. "The onus is upon you... to transfer knowledge to young Liberian goalkeepers--those who have interest to develop or participate in matches as goalkeepers."

President Raji reaffirmed the LFA's commitment to capacity building, highlighting that the current administration has delivered on its promise to expand training opportunities in coaching, administration, refereeing, and sports medicine.

"We expect to see a difference, beginning 2026," he added, challenging coaches to ensure that this investment translates into improved performance and player quality from grassroots to senior levels.

The successful completion of the workshop is expected to significantly enhance the quality of youth goalkeeping in Liberia, aligning national programs with global best practices and contributing to the long-term growth of football in the country.