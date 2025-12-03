Ghana: NMC Clears Angela List of Bad Press

3 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The National Media Commission (NMC) has directed online portal ModernGhana.com and Accra-based Class FM to retract and apologise to Adamus Resources Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, Ms Angela List. This directive was issued after the Commission determined that both media houses breached fundamental journalistic standards in publications described as misleading and damaging.

The directives follow a settlement meeting held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, during which the NMC's Complaints Settlement Committee engaged representatives of the complainants and the respondents. The interaction was described as cordial and constructive, allowing all parties to clarify their positions.

According to the Commission, representatives of ModernGhana.com admitted that the stories in question were published without contacting the complainants for verification. One of the reports had been sourced from the Ghana News Agency and was therefore assumed to be credible. Class FM also acknowledged that it failed to verify the information before airing it. Both outlets removed the contested stories after being alerted by a representative of the complainants.

The Commission noted that despite removing the initial stories, the outlets continued to publish related content without undertaking proper verification. After reviewing the facts, the NMC concluded that the respondents violated Articles 4 and 5 of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Code of Ethics, which require journalists to crosscheck and verify information prior to publication.

In its ruling, the NMC directed ModernGhana.com and Class FM to retract all unverified publications concerning the complainants and to issue a formal apology. The retraction must receive the same prominence as the original stories and must be carried out within seven days. The Commission urged both parties to maintain mutual respect and emphasised that adherence to ethical standards is essential for strengthening media practice and corporate engagement in the country.

